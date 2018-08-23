Jack McCaffrey says he questioned whether he would ever return to his best after suffering a devastating knee injury last season.

WATCH: 'I came on at half-time and I was brutal' - Jack McCaffrey opens up on difficult comeback from injury

The 2015 footballer of the year picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury just minutes into Dublin's All-Ireland final clash with Mayo last year, leaving him sidelined for eight months.

He recovered ahead of schedule, eventually returning to inter-county duty with Dublin and playing a central role in the capital reaching yet another All-Ireland final.

The lowest point of McCaffrey's comeback came when he first stepped back on the pitch. The 24-year-old says his performance left him wondering whether he would ever return to the levels he was capable of.

"My first game back that was nearly the most challenging part of the recovery process," McCaffrey says. "I'd probably kind of built it up in my head that I'd worked so hard that once I got back, I'd be back.

"I came on at half time, and I was brutal. Really bad. We lost and I was really pissed off for a while then."

However, McCaffrey admits he is satisfied with the progress he has made as the season has worn on.

"You kind of start thinking am I ever going to get back to being as good? Which is ridiculous, you've been out for eight months or whatever, and I couldn't expect to come back and play well."

"I've been happy with the level I've got back to. After every game there's always room for improvement and things you could have done a bit better. "

McCaffrey will line out for Dublin in another All-Ireland final when the Dubs take on Tyrone next Sunday, and the Clontarf man says he will focus on simply enjoying the experience.

"On final day, I always make a habit when you're in that parade going around before, you're thinking so much about your performance for the match, but you should just turn it off for 30 seconds or a minute, look around, take a couple of deep breaths, and just appreciate it.

"It is just so, so cool. It's not something I've been able to replicate anywhere else.

"I think if you don't enjoy days like that, you're not going to enjoy a whole pile."

Online Editors