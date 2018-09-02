Dublin half-back John Small has come under fire after an altercation with Tyrone star Peter Harte in the opening half of their All-Ireland final clash in Croke Park.

Dublin half-back John Small has come under fire after an altercation with Tyrone star Peter Harte in the opening half of their All-Ireland final clash in Croke Park.

WATCH: 'He should be a bit more manly' - Dublin's John Small at centre of controversy following incident with Peter Harte

The incident came at the end of a rollercoaster first-half that saw Dublin take firm control of the tie, with goals from Niall Scully and Paul Mannion giving the defending champions a seven point advantage at the break.

Small went down receiving attention shortly before half-time after Harte appeared to shove the Dublin star off the ball.

There was disagreement in the Sunday Game studio at half-time as to whether Small milked the incident, or whether a red card would have been justified.

"In this incident here John Small shouldn't have laid down, he shouldn't have been down. It's harmless what has happened, and he should be a bit more manly," Colm O'Rourke said on the broadcast.

However Pat Spillane offered a contrasting view, and suggested that, by the letter of the law, what Harte's swinging arm should have been punished by a red card.

"Let's call a spade a spade, his hand connected with Small's face. It's a striking action, in the book its a sending off offence.

"It's a striking action into the face. I'm just making the point that strictly, according to the rules, it's a sending off."

Online Editors