Watch: Galway continue recent dominance over arch-rivals Mayo after dramatic shootout win

Thomas Flynn converted the winning penalty for Galway to advance to a Connacht League final against Roscommon after an exciting shootout in Tuam.

For the second successive week Mayo lost a considerable lead and were dragged into this new 'winner on the day' concept being piloted by the provincial councils.

But this time they couldn't rediscover their ruthless streak from the spot and were on the back foot when Diarmuid O'Connor had their first attempt saved by Manus Breathnach.

Liam Silke, Johnny Heaney and Barry McHugh all held their nerve, as did Mayo's Brian Reape and substitute James Kelly before Breathnach saved again, this time from Andy Moran, to pave the way for Flynn's winner.

Before an estimated 6,000 crowd, Mayo were never behind in the game and introduced the experienced Moran for the second half and Lee Keegan late on, measures that indicated how keen they were to end a five-match losing streak to their great rivals in all senior competitions, dating back to the 2015 Connacht Championship game.

But they lost momentum in the last quarter after Conor Diskin had put them five points clear, 1-8 to 0-6, in the 51st minute.

Michael Daly made a huge impact for Galway, coming off the bench for Michael Farragher after 49 minutes and instantly powering his way through, only for his shot to strike an upright with Rob Hennelly beaten.

Every time he had possession, danger lurked for Mayo. He scored the last point of the game on 59 minutes and while he missed a free to close the gap further it was his delivery behind the cover that set up Barry McHugh for the equalising goal. McHugh still had plenty to do but acted calmly to step back and beat Hennelly.

Mayo had started better and were 0-4 to 0-0 ahead after 13 minutes, a divide that may have been greater had play been allowed to develop when Jason Doherty caught cleanly from a foot pass in excess of 20 metres and peeled away but referee Paddy Neilan called for the mark and the chance of a goal was lost.

Doherty got compensation though later in the half when he judged the bounce better to Michael Plunkett's delivery, gathered above Declan Kyne and beat Manus Breathnach from close range for a 1-5 to 0-2 lead and they led by 1-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Scorers - Mayo J Doherty 1-4 (0-3fs, 0-1m), B Reape 0-3, C Diskin 0-2

Galway - B McHugh 1-6 (0-4fs 0-1 45), J Daly 0-2 (1f), M Daly 0-1

Mayo: R Hennelly; K Higgins, B Harrison, D Drake; C Boyle, M Plunkett, J McCormack; D Vaughan, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, C Loftus, F Boland; C Diskin, B Reape, J Doherty. Subs: A Moran for Loftus (h-t), C O'Shea for Boland (48), S Coen for McCormack (53), L Keegan for Doherty (63), J Kelly for Drake (72).

Galway: M Breathnach; D Kyne, SA O Ceallaigh, L Silke; K Molloy, J Daly, D Wall; K Duggan, T Flynn; C McDaid, M Farragher, J Heaney; F Burke, M Boyle, B McHugh. Subs: P Cooke for Duggan (h-t), S Kelly for Molloy (42), M Daly for Farragher (49), G O'Donnell for Wall (52), E Kerin for J Daly (60)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)

