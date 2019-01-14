Watch: Footage from Derry-Tyrone clash illustrates the chaos caused by the new handpass rule

It's looking increasingly likely that the controversial handpass rule will be scrapped before the National Leagues begin and evidence from yesterday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final between Derry and Tyrone proves it may be the right call.

The rule which states that the ball must be kicked after three consecutive handpasses has been almost universally criticised by inter-county managers since its introduction.

While most games have taken place without controversy, despite the fact that there are complaints that the rule is slowing the game down and inhibiting attacking moves, yesterday's clash at the Athletics Grounds was different.

Derry's head of performance analysis Ben McGuckin shared footage of the rule being wrongly applied by referee Ciaran Branagan with the message: "This 3 pass rule has to go !! The inconsistency of reffing it is shocking. If 'Top officials' can't keep up how will Club level refs cope."

This 3 pass rule has to go !! The inconsistency of reffing it is shocking. If 'Top officials' can't keep up how will Club level refs cope. pic.twitter.com/e1stlbf9FQ — Ben McGuckin (@BMG_11) January 14, 2019

GAA president John Horan is due to meet with representatives of the GPA this week to discuss whether or not the five experimental rules will be in operation during the league. The handpass rule may be at the top of the agenda.

