WATCH: Footage emerges from mass melee that led to proposed eight-week ban for Offaly manager Stephen Wallace

Offaly boss Stephen Wallace will be barred from the sideline for the Faithful's Leinster SFC opener against Wicklow should a proposed eight-week suspension handed down by the Kerry CCC stand.

The ban arises from the Kerry IFC clash between Ardfert and John Mitchels which was played at Austin Stack Park in Tralee and saw a number of individuals from both clubs pick up suspensions. Wallace and Pat O'Driscoll were handed proposed eight-week suspensions and it is understood that both clubs were also fined.

Wallace's ban would see him miss out on action at all levels and should Offaly beat Wicklow, he would also be barred from the sideline for a meeting with Dublin on May 27. Wallace, who has managed Kerry to a pair of All-Ireland junior titles, has sought a hearing.