WATCH: Dublin's Jack McCaffrey steals the show again as unexpected water deluge interrupts Man of the Match presentation

Dublin's Jack McCaffrey has been named Man of the Match following Dublin's victory over Tyrone at Croke Park.

Half-back McCaffrey, who had to come off in the early stages of last year's All Ireland final win over May after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, played a central role in Dublin's 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Mickey Harte's Tyrone.

The best laid plans of mice and men... !!! #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/PWPNLdEfTs — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 2, 2018

And McCaffrey got more than he bargained for when he was presented with his award by RTE's Michael Lyster and GAA President John Horan as the trio were splashed with water from a leak in the roof at the Gibson Hotel.

It's the second year in a row when McCaffrey has stolen the show at the victorious All Ireland celebration dinner.

Here is what happened last year.

Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton somewhat overshadowed by a celebratory Jack McCaffrey #RTEgaa #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/xjfVtfrON8 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey has been moved to the kids table in Jim Gavin's last tactical move of the evening#SundayGame — Donna Martin (@DonnaMartin03) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey has recovered well!!! 😂😂 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) September 17, 2017

