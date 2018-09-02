Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 2 September 2018

WATCH: Dublin's Jack McCaffrey goes viral again as unexpected water deluge interrupts Man of the Match presentation

Jack McCaffrey and (inset) water pours down from the Gibson Hotel roof
Dublin's Jack McCaffrey has been named Man of the Match following Dublin's victory over Tyrone at Croke Park.

Half-back McCaffrey, who had to come off in the early stages of last year's All Ireland final win over May after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, played a central role in Dublin's 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Mickey Harte's Tyrone.

And McCaffrey got more than he bargained for when he was presented with his award by RTE's Michael Lyster and GAA President John Horan as the trio were splashed with water from a leak in the roof at the Gibson Hotel.

Online Editors

