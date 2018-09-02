WATCH: Dublin's Jack McCaffrey goes viral again as unexpected water deluge interrupts Man of the Match presentation
Dublin's Jack McCaffrey has been named Man of the Match following Dublin's victory over Tyrone at Croke Park.
Half-back McCaffrey, who had to come off in the early stages of last year's All Ireland final win over May after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, played a central role in Dublin's 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Mickey Harte's Tyrone.
The best laid plans of mice and men... !!! #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/PWPNLdEfTs— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 2, 2018
And McCaffrey got more than he bargained for when he was presented with his award by RTE's Michael Lyster and GAA President John Horan as the trio were splashed with water from a leak in the roof at the Gibson Hotel.
Online Editors
Related Content
- In pictures: 36 images Dublin fans will want to see again and again following four-in-a-row glory
- Ciarán Kilkenny named The Sunday Game footballer of the year as champions Dublin dominate team of the season
- WATCH: Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton present departing Sunday Game presenter Michael Lyster with signed match ball
- 'Ciaran Kilkenny, the ginger Modric' - Dublin's graceful, elegant, remorseless machine is a team for the ages
- 'They fought to the bitter end' - Mickey Harte praises Tyrone players for avoiding a repeat of their semi-final 'battering'
- Pictures: Bernard Brogan beaming with pride as he celebrates Dublin's All Ireland win with his twins
- 'He was here in spirit' - Philly McMahon pictured in tears as he pays 'Breaking Bad' inspired tribute to father
- 'My admiration has gone up for them ten-fold' - Jim Gavin shows respect for Tyrone
- WATCH: 'You better not be going to Sky'- RTE's poignant tribute to Michael Lyster