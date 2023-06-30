Watch: Donnchadh Boyle examines the GAAGO controversy and explains why it’s here to stay

The debate about which games are put on GAAGO has been running all summer.

Another weekend, another argument about what games are on GAAGO. This weekend sees the All-Ireland football quarter-finals comes to Croke Park, with Kerry vs Tyrone and Armagh vs Monaghan taking place on Saturday with Cork vs Derry and Dublin vs Mayo on Saturday.

In a move that didn’t please many fans, it was decided that the Saturday double-header would be shown exclusively on the subscription service.

Here, Irish Independent GAA reporter Donnchadh Boyle drills down into the controversy, and explains why GAAGO has been so controversial.