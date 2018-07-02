Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 2 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP 1 (3)

Russia RUS 1 (4)

REPORT

Croatia CRO 1 (3)

Denmark DNK 1 (2)

AET

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Watch: Diarmuid Connolly lands monster point on his Boston bow

Donegal Boston's Diarmuid Connolly. Credit ©INPHO/Emily Harney
Donegal Boston's Diarmuid Connolly. Credit ©INPHO/Emily Harney
Conor McKeon

Conor McKeon

DIARMUID Connolly made his return to football in Canton, Massachusetts yesterday for the Donegal Boston club.

Connolly – who wore the number 10 jersey – featured as they easily beat Connemara Gaels by 4-13 to 1-8 in his first game since travelling to America last Thursday.

Connolly was joined on the team by fellow Dub and his St Vincent’s clubmate, Shane Carthy.

Donegal pair Michael Carroll and Eoin McHugh were also on the team sheet for what was a 13-a-side match, as were Liam Silke and Dylan Wall – both of whom were part of Corofin’s All-Ireland winning club side this March.

Here's a clip of Connolly landing a monster score on his debut:

Herald Sport

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport