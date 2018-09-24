Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 24 September 2018

Watch: Derry GAA investigating footage of a referee being hit by a fan after a senior championship game

Derry GAA will examine the footage
Derry GAA will examine the footage
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Derry GAA are investigating an assault on a referee by a spectator at a Derry senior club football championship game between Greenlough and Ballinascreen.

Video footage shows an apparent spectator running into referee Damien Harkin as he tried to leave the field.

"The GAA's position in relation to violence is clear," said the Derry statement.

"We have been made aware of an alleged incident and we await the match referees report before making any further comment."

Watch the incident below:

Ballinascreen won the game by 0-13 to 1-9.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport