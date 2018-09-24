Watch: Derry GAA investigating footage of a referee being hit by a fan after a senior championship game

Derry GAA are investigating an assault on a referee by a spectator at a Derry senior club football championship game between Greenlough and Ballinascreen.

Video footage shows an apparent spectator running into referee Damien Harkin as he tried to leave the field.

"The GAA's position in relation to violence is clear," said the Derry statement.

"We have been made aware of an alleged incident and we await the match referees report before making any further comment."

Watch the incident below:

Scenes from after Greenlough’s defeat by Ballinascreen in the Derry SFC today #GAA pic.twitter.com/VjFbu7jm41 — Irish News Sport (@irishnewssport) September 22, 2018

Derry club football match today pic.twitter.com/j8dINtsOQV — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) September 22, 2018

Ballinascreen won the game by 0-13 to 1-9.

