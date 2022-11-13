WATCH: Derry City and Shelbourne fans clash ahead of FAI Cup final

There were violent scenes ahead of today’s FAI Cup final as Derry City and Shelbourne fans clashed outside the Irishtown House in Ringsend.

Derry fans had gathered in the Irishtown House before kick off and missiles and flares were thrown when a large group of Shelbourne fans passed the premises.

Footage on social media shows kicks and punches exchanged as Gardai tried to keep apposing fans apart.

It’s the second time in two years where there has been trouble at the Irishtown House. Ahead of last year’s final, a group of Bohemians fans attacked St Patrick’s Athletic supporters at the same venue.



