WATCH: Corofin's Martin Farragher harshly sent off for 'kneeing opponent' inside the opening 10 seconds of All-Ireland semi
Corofin's Martin Farragher was sent off in the opening minutes of today's All-Ireland club semi-final meeting with Kildare champions Moorefield in bizarre circumstances.
The Galway side won possession from the throw-in and launched a ball inside towards their full forward but he was beaten to it by Liam Healy.
The full-back hit the ground after gathering a ball in the air and then went down holding his head as he got tangled up in Farragher's legs.
Referee Derek O'Mahoney adjudged that Farragher had connected with Healy's head using his knee and issued a red card.
There didn't seem to be any malice in the incident whatsoever.
Despite being at a numerical disadvantage for almost the entirety of the game. The Connacht side prevailed by 1-6 to 0-6 thanks to Liam Silke's late goal.
