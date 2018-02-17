WATCH: Corofin's Martin Farragher harshly sent off for 'kneeing opponent' inside the opening 10 seconds of All-Ireland semi

The Galway side won possession from the throw-in and launched a ball inside towards their full forward but he was beaten to it by Liam Healy.

The full-back hit the ground after gathering a ball in the air and then went down holding his head as he got tangled up in Farragher's legs.

Referee Derek O'Mahoney adjudged that Farragher had connected with Healy's head using his knee and issued a red card.