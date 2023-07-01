Watch: Breaking Ball – Roddy Collins joins Philly McMahon ahead of Dublin v Mayo

Roddy Collins might well be known for his League of Ireland winning exploits as player and manager, but he is also a true Hill 16 man.

The Dubliner joins Philly McMahon and Conán Doherty on the Breaking Ball sofa to talk about his old Gaelic Football days and how he ended up managing a Dublin GAA club after Shamrock Rovers.

We discuss how Paddy Andrews almost joined Monaghan United, why Roddy isn’t in a job at the minute and we preview Dublin v Mayo ahead of the blockbuster clash on Sunday.