WATCH: Armagh and Tyrone Under-20 clash marred by shocking mass brawl

Armagh won a thrilling game - 2-22 to 0-24 - after two sets of extra time but the main talking point came when a large number of players from both sides engaged in a brawl that saw four players - two from each side - sent off.

Those scenes of U20 game between Armagh & Tyrone are shocking. Like an unruly mob in the city centre after closing time. Really is shameful.

Looking at responses to tweet about Tyrone/Armagh brawl here and to @DeclanBogue 's tweet on it, most along the lines of 'it was no big deal'. That's a big part of the problem.

The next generation of Tyrone and Armagh footballers - i can't wait to see them in senior action - FFS Ulster GAA or Croke Park throw them out of competition - this is 3am after the night club stuff - totally unacceptable #ahardBrexit https://t.co/wXbUH2IXCY

Ridiculous scenes in the Athletic Grounds tonight. There is a putrid attitude of young lads thinking it's acceptable to thump the heads of each other. County boards should be given massive financial penalties until this shite is stamped out.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV

Late points from Conor O'Neill and two from Kevin McAlinden secured the win for the Orchard County after play resumed following the malee.

Both sides have come in for stinging criticism following the ugly scenes.