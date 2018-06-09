Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 9 June 2018

WATCH: Armagh and Tyrone Under-20 clash marred by shocking mass brawl

The Ulster Under-20 Championship match between Armagh and Tyrone ended in shameful scenes as a mass brawl erupted at the end of extra time.

Armagh won a thrilling game - 2-22 to 0-24 - after two sets of extra time but the main talking point came when a large number of players from both sides engaged in a brawl that saw four players - two from each side - sent off. 

Late points from Conor O'Neill and two from Kevin McAlinden secured the win for the Orchard County after play resumed following the malee.

Both sides have come in for stinging criticism following the ugly scenes.

Online Editors

