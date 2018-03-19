WATCH: Andy Moran appears to make contact with referee Maurice Deegan during Mayo's defeat to Tyrone

Tyrone eased their relegation woes with a comprehensive 12-point win over a lacklustre Mayo side in a fiery clash at Elverys MacHale Park.

The win for Mickey Harte's side preserved their league status for another season, but Mayo must go to Donegal next weekend and avoid defeat to stay in the top flight.

Once Lee Brennan rifled home a superb 39th-minute goal, there was no way back for a Mayo side, who never showed their best all afternoon. At times this encounter spiralled out of control with Maurice Deegan dishing out red cards to both Pádraig McNulty and Colm Boyle, along with black cards to Colm Cavanagh and Andy Moran.

Moran appeared to touch off referee Deegan as he clashed with him in the first half. The serious injuries picked up by Lee Keegan and Cillian O'Connor only added to Mayo's misery, while Tyrone fear that corner-back Hugh Pat McGeary suffered a broken leg, according to Harte.

"It was a win that we needed to be sure of staying in this division. We came here looking for two points. We probably didn't expect to have so much to spare at the end, but at half-time we knew we were in good form," said Harte. In the tight opening action, Matthew Donnelly and Tom Parsons traded early points, but then Tyrone kicked into gear and rattled off seven points without reply. Tyrone capitalised on the numerous Mayo errors, and in the space of two minutes both sides were reduced to 14 men, as Boyle received a second yellow and McNulty was shown a straight red card after a heavy challenge on Keegan.

"We played second fiddle from first ball to last," Rochford said afterwards. "I don't think we were genuinely playing well enough to sort of call it that way.

Mayo's Ger Cafferkey punches the ball clear ahead of Connor McAliskey. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"The likes of Cillian, Andy, Colm and Lee were the lads you would be looking to, but unfortunately they weren't there."

Mayo's lack of composure on the ball, and plethora of mistakes, left Rochford a frustrated figure at the break, but Conor Loftus chipped in with another score to pare the deficit to four points. However, Tyrone stepped on the gas once more with Brennan's goal, while Conall McCann broke through and crashed home the insurance goal.

Scorers - Tyrone: L Brennan 1-3 (2f); M Donnelly 0-4; C McAliskey 0-3 (3f); C McCann 1-0; F Burns, N Sludden, D McClure, C Meyler 0-1 each. Mayo: C Loftus 0-5 (4f); T Parsons, N Douglas, F Boland 0-1 each. Tyrone - M O'Neill 7; H McGeary 7, P Hampsey 7, C McCarron 6; C Meyler 8, F Burns 7, P Harte 8; C Cavanagh 6, P McNulty 6; M Donnelly 8, N Sludden 8, C McShane 8; L Brennan 9, C McAliskey 8, M Bradley 7. Subs: M McKernan 7 for H P McGeary (20, inj), D McClure 7 for C Cavanagh (BC 27), K McGeary 7 for N Sludden (39), D Mulgrew 8 for M Bradley (51), C McCann 7 for C McAliskey (55), R Brennan 7 for C McCarron (67). Mayo - D Clarke 6; C Crowe 6, G Cafferkey 6, E O'Donoghue 6; C Boyle 5, L Keegan 6, S Coen 6; A O'Shea 6, T Parsons 7; D O'Connor 7, J Doherty 6, A Gallagher 6; K McLoughlin 6, A Moran 5, C O'Connor 6. Subs: C Loftus 6 for C O'Connor (11, inj), P Durcan 6 for L Keegan (34, inj), S O'Shea 6 for A Moran (BC 40), F Boland 6 for J Doherty (55), N Douglas 6 for D O'Connor (55), C O'Shea 6 for A O'Shea (60).

Tyrone goalkeeper Mickey O'Neill dives to see Conor Loftus' penalty sail wide. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ref - M Deegan (Laois)

Conal McCann, right, celebrates after scoring Tyrone's second goal with teammate Cathal McShane. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

