WATCH: All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy suggests merging counties to make All-Ireland more competitive

Former All-Ireland winning Dublin manager Pat Gilroy has suggested the merging of other counties in an attempt to make the Championship more competitive as an alternative to the much mooted option of splitting the capital in two.

Gilroy, who became the first Dublin boss to claim Sam Maguire in 16 years when Stephen Cluxton kicked a last-minute free to beat Kerry in 2011, was speaking on The Sunday Game last night in a debate on this issue with Meath boss Andy McEntee, whose Meath team lost to the Dubs in the Leinster final by 21 points.

Pat Gilroy and Andy McEntee share their views on the question of whether splitting Dublin is a solution to the dominance debate #RTEGAA @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/39Ij5i7IQ6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 6, 2020

“I think every fella should have a chance of winning an All-Ireland,” Gilroy said.

“If you had a blank sheet of paper you would not design this championship or structure the way it is. Like in American sport, you’d say every 300,000 people – that’s a team.

“And it would move all the time. The [county] might move into another one because population grows. You take an area like Tallaght, 100,000 population probably, [they have] four clubs.

“Swords, 100,000 population, three clubs. They can’t cope. They’re not serving the people but the don’t have the resources to cope. For me the whole thing needs to be looked at and say the reality is there’s more urbanisation coming.

“Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Galway – they’ll grow and the rest of them will shrink. You have to think 2050 here and say what could it look like. But you’re taking all sorts of sacred cows there.”

Gilroy used Dublin's opponents from Saturday's semi-final Cavan and Monaghan an example, suggesting that they were “natural fits” and said that Dublin's traditional rivals would not be in favour of splitting the county.

“A lot of them lads go to DCU and they’re very close, they’re very similar. I know that’s a big mental shift but why would you keep on something where the small amount only ever win?" he added.

“People have shown that even when you’re small, Tyrone have done (brilliantly) – 20 years at the top when they’d never won (an All-Ireland before). And there’s an unbelievably good structure.

“I don’t believe there’s anyone in Tyrone who want to see Dublin broken up because they want to beat them and they probably will one day. Same in Kerry.”

“We were beaten by [17] points 11 years ago by Kerry and people would have said we’re never going to recover.

“So you got up and did all sorts of things and it’s dedication. That wasn’t money, that coaching money wasn’t to do with what those lads did in two years. They killed themselves."

McEntee, who previously managed at club level in Dublin, scotched the idea, but despite saying everything needed to be on the table, agreed that his team would not be fans of splitting the current champions

“It is something that has to be considered,“ he said.

“And it’s not just Dublin. Breaking Dublin up and joining other counties – that’s a tough one. That’ll be a tough one to sell.

“I don’t know any of my players who’d like to see Dublin broken up.

“I spent a couple of years over Ballyboden and I know the work they’ve done. The amount of players that are over in Ballyboden that would never even get a smell of playing inter-county football. There’s an awful lot of guys in Dublin who would get on a lot of other county teams.”

Gilroy also suggested the introduction of a “granny-rule“ similar to international soccer to enable smaller teams to make better use of players from elsewhere with roots in the county and, having also had a stint om charge of the Dublin hurlers, said the situation in the other code also needed urgent attention.

“Maybe you should have the granny rule. It needs to be rethought. It doesn’t work. Hurling I think is worse to be honest because we’ve no participation in huge parts of the country," he finished.

“That’s not right. We’ve given up. So money should go into that because it’s a great competition. But imagine if you could grow it to 20 teams?”

