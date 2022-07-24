WATCH: A tearful Pat Spillane pays emotional tribute to his late father as the family claim two more Celtic Crosses

Kerry legend Pat Spillane was overcome with emotion after seeing his two nephews Adrian and Killian Spillane help the Kingdom to a first All-Ireland title in eight years.

On his final game in The Sunday Game studio, the eight-time All-Ireland winner choked back tears as he recalled his father Tom, who died of a heart attack when Pat was just eight years old.

“Just from a personal point of view, in 1964 my father was a selector for Kerry against Galway," he said.

"The night before the game he had a pain in his chest. He wouldn’t go to the doctor and went to the game the following day as a selector and was dead on the Tuesday.

"Kerry Galway matches to me always bring back this memory. My father never saw us play, the three sons. And today the three sons have 19 All-Ireland medals and his two grandsons, Killian and Adrian have two more today.

"He would have been a proud man, 21 senior All-Ireland football medals in the house. It’s a special day, a special day.”

"It means a lot. They are good lads.”

Kerry lost that 1964 final to Galway by 0-15 to 0-10 but Pat’s eight wins along with four for Adrian and Killian’s father, also called Tom, and seven for their brother Mick make up the incredible 19 medals achieved during the Kingdom’s 1970s and 80s heyday.