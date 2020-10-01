WATCH: 10 magical moments from Diarmuid Connolly

DIARMUID CONNOLLY was all things to all people – outrageously gifted maverick, serial All-Ireland winner, purveyor of genius for club as much as county, controversy magnet, the ultimate icon of Hill 16, supreme athlete, one half of the GAA’s most famous pantomime act, aka the Dermo and Lee Show.

But perhaps what neutral GAA fans, and not just diehard Dubs, will miss most upon his inter-county retirement is the lost potential for Connolly cameos that literally take the breath away.

Here we pick out ten magic moments, mostly from his Dublin career but also including a brace of impossible-to-ignore net-busters for St Vincent’s …

1: Goal for Vincent’s v Sylvester’s, 2014 Dublin SFC 2014

If you want a score that encapsulates the full Connolly package – divine balance, athleticism and ridiculous insouciance – this is it. A spectacular run from well beyond the 45m line, gliding effortlessly past a posse of Sylvester’s players, then a one-two with his partner-in-pillage, Mossy Quinn … before impudently volleying home the return pass. Why bother catch it?

2: Clincher for Dublin v Kerry, 2016 All-Ireland SFC semi-final

One of the most iconic Connolly scores of them all, taking a popped pass from Paul Mannion and then, without breaking stride, curling over with his left foot from the Hogan Stand wing. It was deep in injury-time, Dublin were just a point ahead, and this sealed victory after an absolute belter of a match.

3: Spectacular winner for Dublin v Tyrone, 2014 NFL

Another roller coaster encounter, this time in the league, and it was all settled at the death by Connolly, who ran and spun away from a thicket of Tyrone bodies, finding a pocket of space to hit a brilliant right-footed point from 40 metres. On Dublin marched to another league semi-final.

4: The Pass’, Dublin v Mayo, 2017 All-Ireland final

You want more than the above pithy description? Well, let’s just say that in a helter-skelter finale to one of the best All-Irelands of recent memory – and after the most difficult and disrupted summer of his career – Dublin’s marquee sub delivered the most tantalising, inch-perfect, cross-field pass beyond the reach of a diving Chris Barrett and into the hands of Dean Rock. It could/should have produced a goal, but Rock was happy to fist his point.

5: His second goal for St Vincent’s v Castlebar, 2014 All-Ireland club final

If you are to isolate one big Croke Park encounter utterly dominated by one player to the exclusion of almost all others, you would struggle to look beyond this. Vincent’s tallied 4-12 and, of this, Connolly scored 2-5 from play while his fingerprints were all over another 2-4. But one goal stood out from the rest – this dazzling solo run towards the Castlebar goalmouth where, having dropped the ball for a milli-second, he chipped it up with his right foot and then, with one swing of his left, buried a thunderous angled shot to the top right corner.

6: Equalising free for Dublin v Kerry, 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Only a free? Let’s provide the context. This all-time classic showdown was entering its final chapter, with Kerry a point ahead, when Dublin won a 68th minute free on the 13m line near where Hill 16 meets the Cusack. Bernard Brogan had gone off, the angle was tight, it demanded a left-footed kicker, and goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton was halfway up the pitch when Connolly insisted that he would take it. With his allegedly weaker foot. He nailed it. You know the rest …

7: ‘The Pass – No 2’, Dublin v Kerry, 2019 All-Ireland final replay

In what has transpired to be his Sky Blue swansong, Connolly’s second-half cameo in last year’s All-Ireland final replay was uncharacteristically error-strewn. And yet it also produced this wonder moment: an important turnover, one solo, one look up and a laser-guided 50-metre pass straight into the arms of Ciarán Kilkenny, who duly pointed.

8: Classic Connolly run and point for Dublin v Fermanagh, 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final

Perhaps this one has slipped under the radar, but it showcases much of what made Connolly so irrepressible. Taking possession around halfway, he accelerated up the left wing, all the while pursued by Marty O’Brien … but then, with one ‘now you see it, now you don’t’ solo, he dummied inside the Fermanagh full-back and curled over a beauty off his left.

9: Scoring in a telephone box full of Mayo men, 2017 All-Ireland final

Connolly’s most influential All-Ireland final performance? Curiously enough, the first one he didn’t start. His second-half contribution against Mayo three years ago was pivotal, evidenced here by the way he turned and twisted away from three different opponents to land a right-footed equaliser, on 56 minutes.

10: Last man standing, scoring for Dublin v Donegal, 2014 All-Ireland semi-final

There are echoes of No 9 here; in fact, this qualifies as an even more spectacular example of escapology, as Connolly wriggled past five members of the Jim McGuinness Blanket to point with his right foot. Here’s what makes it better again: all around him Dublin had collapsed, and they trailed by eight points before this, Connolly’s fourth point from play. Further proof, too, that this mercurial son of Marino was at his peak in the one year that Jim Gavin didn’t bring Sam back to the capital.

