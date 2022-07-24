‘Was it even a free?’ – Galway manager Pádraic Joyce says he ‘couldn’t get over’ momentum shifting decision

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce was critical of the decision of match referee Seán Hurson to award Kerry a crucial free in the 67th minute which effectively turned the game in favour of the winners.

“Was it even a free?” asked Joyce who described the moment was the “most important and crucial part of the game.”

“I couldn’t get over it,” said the Galway boss.

Asked whether it was a momentum shifter he replied: “It was huge, a two-point swing. It was massive.

“My view of it was that Kerry were attacking, Damien Comer won the ball back, went down to gather the ball and he was pushed on the ground, in the back. To me, that was a free out, that was the first one missed.

“And the second one, it came back to John Daly. He tried to go around his man, Killian Spillane tried to tackle him, his hand went up. The reason John put his hand up was to stop the hand going around his neck. That was my view from the side line.”

Exactly a year after watching his team collapse in Croke Park in the second half of the Connacht final against Mayo Joyce was understandably proud of how his players performed against the raging hot favourites.

“I thought we played very, very well. We played football to try and win the game, went in at half-time ahead, 0-8 to 0-7. Credit must go to our defence, Liam Silke was outstanding at centre-back, kept Sean O’Shea very, very quiet. Jack Glynn was immense on Paudie Clifford.

“We had a foothold in the game. I know we lost a few kick-outs and stuff, but we fought our way into the game. Shane (Walsh) was outstanding up front, kicked some great scores. After half-time I think Kerry came at us, went a couple of points up. We came back.”

Read More

Joyce said the controversial free are “like tap-overs for the likes of Clifford.”

“It was a two-point swing for us, we had the momentum at that stage. I said to the players, to a man, I am really proud of them from where we have come from, where we were to where we are now as a group.

“The dressing-room in there is really hurting. Nobody gave us a chance in the match. We knew we had a great chance and bitterly disappointed that we had come so close.”

Joyce described Shane Walsh’s performance as exceptional.

“He kicked nine points, left foot and right foot, he was really, really good. We probably should have got a little bit more ball to him towards the end of the game, but he was exceptional.

“I know he was questioned about not scoring from play the last couple of games, but he played to a system and a gameplan that we had. Today he did the same thing, but we played him higher up top today and he did untold damage up there. He was really, really good,” finished Joyce.