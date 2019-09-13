Kerry manager Peter Keane has opted to keep some of his big-finishing replacements from the drawn All-Ireland final on the bench for the replay with Dublin.

Walsh and Spillane set to be kept in reserve as Kerry name team to face Dublin in All-Ireland replay

Tommy Walsh and Killian Spillane both made a huge impact in attack in the second half, and Keane will look to spring them once again on Saturday night.

There is one change to the team that was named for the exciting drawn encounter with Dublin, with Jack Barry starting in midfield and Adrian Spillane in at corner forward in place of Killian Spillane.

However, the team named tonight is actually the team that started the first game, with Barry coming in before throw-in.

The late inclusion had a great impact, storming forward regularly, fielding well and most importantly for Kerry, helping to negate the influence of current Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton.

Walsh and Spillane were similarly impressive. Walsh once again helped turn the tide, just as he did against Tyrone, kicking a key point and providing the assist for Kerry's only goal - which was scored by Spillane.

The replacement forward kicked 1-1 in what was an effective cameo, and Keane will be hoping to get the same impetus from his bench on Saturday night.

The game against Dublin throws in tomorrow at 18.00 at Croke Park

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Brian O’Beaglaoich

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Gavin White (C)

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Adrian Spillane

