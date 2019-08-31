Vincent Hogan: 'Kingdom's appetite for mischief can still spook the finest Dublin has to offer'

The facility for lilting nonsense, for dismissing these big days as no more than the path of an education, feeds gentle anxiety in the city that no turf accountant's figures can subdue. From his summer house in Ventry, Robbie Kelleher has spent much of the last 30 years listening to the same, gloomy flippancy.

2011: Paul Galvin tries to stop Bernard Brogan. Photo: Sportsfile

Slipping into Páidí ó Sé's pub, it's as if the soundtrack never changes.

"I find it extraordinary the way they just continuously talk themselves down," says Kelleher, a four-time All-Star with Dublin in the seventies. "Whether they really believe it or not, I'm never sure. But I'm always inclined to think back to Páidí referring to them that time as 'animals', they're so critical of their own.

"It's part of that mindset... if they see a chink at all... it's 'No, no, no!'"

That very soundtrack found blithe traction within minutes of the semi-final defeat of Tyrone, Peter Keane arriving to the media auditorium with roguery on speed-dial.

Intimating that all he knew of Dublin's evisceration of Mayo the previous evening was based on snatched fragments of gossip, he wondered - eyes wide as saucers - if they'd put up a big score?

Keane was over-playing the idiot savant here; trying to communicate hayseed gormlessness, yet actually just sounding too clever by half. He talked about his goalkeeper ordering extra pairs of boots given the inordinate weight of kick-out duties now coming his way.

It was cute-hoorism denied even the grace of subtlety.

And it carried echoes of the way some Kerry people choose to remember famous old hijackings of Dublin with gently poetic licence. Their victories of '55 and '75 are routinely painted as miraculous aberrations against almost unimaginably gifted adversaries.

The Dubs, in '55, were trumpeted as a team playing "scientific football", one uniquely modern in its rejection of a catch-and-kick orthodoxy so steadfastly espoused in the Kingdom by Dr Eamonn O'Sullivan.

This was the first truly indigenous Dublin team, history telling us that British Rail had to schedule extra trains to Holyhead, such was the clamour of emigrants to worship their innovation. The Dubs were certainly expected to beat Kerry that day, but maybe not as universally as tends to be remembered.

Calling their own "the men from the mountains", 'The Kerryman' predicted an upset, dismissing much of the talk about Dublin as propaganda with the suggestion: "City folk always talk big!"

Their view that the Dubs would be beaten was backed up by big-match previews in the 'Sunday Independent' and 'Cork Examiner', whilst those in the 'Irish Independent' and 'Irish Press' also flagged Kerry winning as a strong possibility.

Writing in the 'Independent', John D Hickey spoke of the Kingdom's unbounded optimism, "a rather peculiar state of thing", adding "they do believe and not without some reason that they are a law unto themselves when it comes to an All-Ireland final."

Defiance

Similarly, '75 wasn't exactly the grand defiance of conventional wisdom so often depicted in Kerry.

Mick O'Dwyer spoke last week of his team being given "absolutely no chance" against Heffo's reigning champions. The truth? Dublin were 4/5 to retain the Sam Maguire; Kerry 5/4 to upset them.

Of course, how people commit these days to memory is their own business. Even Kelleher is surprised to hear those figures today given how history paints that day as one in which a hopelessly callow Kerry team left even its own people startled.

"I don't know if we explicitly thought we had it in the bag," he says now. "But I suspect deep down we thought we only had to turn up."

The broad innocence of the time is captured in how O'Dwyer and his Kerry players were available for interview to newspaper journalists during the course of their train journey to Dublin. Micko is quoted in the 'Sunday Independent' as suggesting that anyone proposing to stay in his team would need to avoid wedding bells for the next four years.

"Marriage puts players back in their game," he tells Jim Farrelly.

Jimmy Deenihan - pictured on the train alongside his sister, Patricia - declares the Kerry players to be fitness fanatics. "Four of us are PE teachers," he tells Farrelly. "Saying 'no' to girls and drink and high Kerry social life has been hard!"

O'Dwyer and Kerry would win eight All-Irelands through the next 11 years, thus claiming inarguable status as the greatest team the game had seen. Yet Micko considered stepping down in '77 after successive years losing to Dublin and with antagonism growing in the county towards what traditionalists viewed as the 'abomination' of excessive handpassing.

Dublin's win in '76 - a triumph prompting Kevin Heffernan to declare "I've waited 21 years for this!" - was broadly attributed to complacency within Kerry - one training session cancelled at the request of the players, ostensibly on grounds of 'fatigue' but, in reality, so that they could accept an invitation from Beamish and Crawford to be their guests at Tralee Races.

The '77 semi-final was Dublin's real apogee, a mesmeric triumph achieved in Heffernan's absence, Tony Hanahoe multi-tasking as player, manager, captain and trainer. By the time Heffo returned, after Dublin's National League win in '78, age was creeping up on them. And tempers were shortening.

An All-Stars game against Kerry that May in New York left Deenihan and Pat Spillane with broken noses and Dublin's Paddy Reilly declaring it "the dirtiest f*****g match ever!"

Dublin and Kerry still duly met in the next two All-Ireland finals, but the Kingdom's respective winning margins of 17 and 11 points spoke of a rivalry that was, clearly, broken.

Mikey Sheehy's famous chip over a retreating Paddy Cullen in the '78 final has notional status as the moment of fracture, given Dublin had torqued into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead that day, but Kelleher doesn't buy that narrative.

"I actually think they would have beaten us that day anyway," he says. "Age had caught up with us!"

Dublin lost subsequent finals to Kerry in '84 and '85, the games played out to a slightly hackneyed tone of reverence. Down south, it felt as if a natural order had simply been restored. After all, Dublin's All-Ireland final win in '76 had been their first championship defeat of Kerry since 1934.

And now?

Since Stephen Cluxton's winning kick in 2011, Dublin and Kerry have met three times in championship, all resulting in city wins. Worse, from a Kerry perspective, those wins have fed the momentum now carrying Jim Gavin's team towards a place that will usurp, not just Micko's boys of summer, but every other county team in GAA history.

Lure

Kelleher isn't the only old Dub who summers in Kerry. Hanahoe has a place in Caherdaniel and the lure of Listowel Race Week still draws familiar city faces of the seventies on an annual pilgrimage south. That rivalry grew lifelong friendships, but - for now - this one feels too hopelessly tilted to leave anything but Kerry scars tomorrow.

Dublin, after all, are 1/5 to make history. Nobody can remember an All-Ireland final in which the bookies' arithmetic was so lopsided against the Kingdom.

"If I wasn't from Dublin, I'd have a few bob (on Kerry) at 5/1," says Kelleher. "So I'm nervous, I suppose!"

