Veteran Keaney steadies Boden nerves at the death

THE capital’s two southside heavyweights have been kept apart in the semi-final draw for this year’s Dublin senior football championship.

Ballyboden St Enda’s, All-Ireland champions in 2016, have been pitted against Na Fianna while this year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists, Kilmacud Crokes, will face Thomas Davis, hoping to avoid a Groundhog repeat of their shock semi-final defeat to the Tallaght men three years ago.

Kilmacud and Na Fianna had already booked their last-four places on Saturday with victories over Cuala and Whitehall respectively, Na Fianna surviving the double-yellow dismissal of Jonny Cooper to win by a point.

More drama followed yesterday as Ballyboden briefly flirted with improbable disaster before Conal Keaney, who turns 40 this week, steadied late nerves at Parnell Park.

The 2019 champions eventually prevailed after a 3-15 to 3-10 goalfest with Ballinteer St John’s.

Boden were ten up and cruising late on, but then rapid-fire goals from Fearghal Duffy and David Devereux, followed by a Jack Lundy point, left just three points in it.

Then, bizarrely, they were almost pinged back to parity when a goalmouth scramble ended with another former Dub-cum-veteran sub – Declan O’Mahony – coming to the rescue with a vital block.

This set the scene for Keaney to banish any lingering Ballinteer hopes with the last two points off his trusty left as the game moved into injury-time – a towering effort from play followed by a sublime sideline ball from inside the 20m line.

Before all that late drama, a brace of Warren Egan goals followed by a third from Darren O’Reilly, bolstered by a seven-point haul from Colm Basquel, had left Boden firmly in the driving seat. Ballinteer had actually started more brightly, boosted by an early penalty from Lundy, but then the favourites took over completely for the remainder of the first quarter and, by half-time, they led by 1-9 to 1-6.

Yesterday’s second’s quarter-final was less eventful as Thomas Davis suffocated Castleknock en route to a facile 1-12 to 0-5 win.

Elsewhere, Seán O’Shea kicked 0-10 (8f) to guarantee a Kerry SFC quarter-final place for Kenmare, who overcame St Kieran’s by 1-14 to 1-11 in an enthralling second round group clash yesterday.

His Kerry colleague David Clifford had hit 0-3 off the bench the previous evening as East Kerry overcame Spa Killarney by 0-14 to 0-9.

In Kildare, county star Darragh Kirwan was the two-goal hero with a brace of superb strikes as holders Naas edged past Celbridge, 2-11 to 0-14, to reach another senior decider.

Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly paid the price for wasteful shooting as Naomh Conaill booked their Donegal SFC semi-final place with a 2-10 to 0-10 win, courtesy of second half goals from Eunan Doherty and Leo McLoone.