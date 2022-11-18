‘Vegas boys’ are planning to hit jackpot and put Kilkenny club football on the map

There’s a famous yarn that centres around a high-profile Kilkenny hurler asking legendary boss Brian Cody if he could play a club football game, to which the player was met with “if you want to further your football career, then by all means go”.

Needless to say that player was subsequently at Kilkenny training on the night in question and it paints a picture of where the big ball comes in the scheme of things on Noreside.

Mullinavat are helping to buck that trend somewhat, though, with another sensational run in the Leinster club IFC, but coach/selector Jamie

Fennelly, son of Kilkenny legend Liam, knows where they stand.

“Football is probably the distant fourth, or fifth, cousin in the county, to be honest about it – and it’s not going to be an easy job to change that. It’s a fanatical hurling county, and we’re no different in Mullinavat,” he says.

“I don’t think that’s up to us to try and force a change, whatever the appetite of the county board is and the clubs, I’m not sure. We love playing it and it’s probably up to the county board to look more into that, and we’ll concentrate on ourselves.”

Mullinavat, known locally as Mullinavegas due to the strip through the town which resembles the famous Nevada region in the US, have been flying the flag in style with victories over Offaly side Bracknagh and Wicklow’s Shandonagh.

There has been much debate about the gap between county and provincial campaigns in some quarters, but the ‘Vegas boys’ have had little issue given that their fifth Kilkenny SFC success in six seasons came back in May.

“It’s kind of run off as soon as possible to get out of the way for the hurling,” Fennelly says matter-of-factly. “It’s no different to us, because we were looking to concentrate on the hurling ourselves anyway.

“From the middle of May until we were knocked out of the hurling, it wouldn’t have even registered with us. Full focus would have been on the hurling and we would have even liked less time to prepare for Bracknagh, because it would have meant that the senior hurlers went a bit further.

“Football would never have even crossed our minds. As soon as they were knocked out of the hurling, we gave them a week and then left it up to the players.

“We said we’d facilitate whatever they wanted to do – and they were really up for it and eager for it.”

Fennelly, now 37 and a former minor/U-21 hurler with the Cats, played his last game when The ’Vat fell to Mattock Rangers in the 2019 Leinster IFC final before switching to coaching under manager Michael Aylward.

Little did he think that he would still be venturing down to the club grounds in November, but this is a Mullinavat side with plenty of pedigree, as they had a dozen players involved with Kilkenny’s All-Ireland JFC success in Croke Park earlier this year.

The Twelve Apostles - The Mullinavat players involved in Kilkenny's 2022 All-Ireland JFC win in Croke Park.

They include captain and talisman Michael Malone – who also skippered the Cats’ footballers to a rare success at GAA HQ – and former Kilkenny underage hurling sensation John Walsh, while many learned their football trade during secondary school in Good Counsel College, New Ross.

Several of the squad – as well as Fennelly himself – would have fostered a love of the big ball across the Wexford border, and they will collide with many former class-mates when they take on Model side St Mogue’s of Fethard in Callan on Saturday.

Mullinavat are backboned by their senior hurling team but Tyrone native Shane Kelly is an outlier, having moved to the area – “he even picked up the hurl the last couple of years to play with the junior F side” – and they have no intention of ending their Leinster journey just yet.

Both sides will know plenty about each other as they chase a provincial final place– and Fennelly, whose brother Liam is full-forward while another sibling Joe is corner-back, is keen to make the most of the glorious opportunity before them.

“Lads are dedicated to it but it isn’t the be-all and end-all, it’s not the hurling. We’d much prefer to be in (Ballyhale) Shamrocks’ situation, preparing for a Leinster semi-final in the hurling, even though we’re delighted to be here and we’re taking this seriously.

“Every game we go into we’re going to be the underdogs so we won’t start dreaming of Croke Park yet, but we’ll give it a good rattle and see where that takes us,” he says.