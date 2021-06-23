Upbeat Collins aims to raise Banner against the odds

As another old-fashioned championship dawns this Saturday, the odds are stacked against Clare and Colm Collins, who qualifies as the longest-serving football manager of the same county now that Mickey Harte has embraced life after Tyrone with Louth.

The 14/1 Banner face 1/50 Kerry, form team of our 2021 mini-league and widely perceived as the only viable pretender to Dublin’s All-Ireland throne.

During Collins’s consistently progressive reign, Clare have met the Kingdom six times in SFC combat and lost the lot by a cumulative 58 points. This latest instalment is in Fitzgerald Stadium, not Ennis. And there’s no back door.

What’s to be positive about?

But if Collins were to embrace that negative mindset, he wouldn’t have lasted a quarter of his eight seasons (and counting) with Clare.

Read More

True, their two previous encounters with Kerry in Killarney have resulted in margins of nine points (2016) and a ghoulish 22 (2018) … but the gulf has been considerably less when they met in Cusack Park and it cannot be repeated often enough that Clare are now an established Division 2 outfit, no longer the whipping boys of ‘Miltown Massacre’ legend.

“We’ve had two very disappointing displays in Killarney, so hopefully we’ll be a lot more competitive this weekend,” Collins says.

“But, you know, you can only focus on your own team because if you start getting carried away with the opposition, you lose sight. I think the key thing for us is that we minimise our turnovers. We’ve got to keep the ball. You can’t give the ball away cheaply to Division 1 teams, especially the top Division 1 teams.

“A lot of the other stuff we’ve been doing, we’ve been happy with. Our shooting efficiency has been really good, and that’s vital. And our kick-outs, [it’s important] that we retain those.

“But we focus in on our own side of things and try to get the most out of our game. And nothing short of a really top performance will be any good in Killarney – end of story, we know that.”

Collins was happy overall with Clare’s league campaign, even if a four-game ‘blitz’ makes it harder to gauge precisely where you lie. “We were hoping that we could get up to Division 1 but that didn’t happen. Other than that, we were pleased with everything else,” he says.

Ultimately, it didn’t happen because of their first half against Mayo. Midway through that Division 2 promotion semi-final, the visitors were out the gate in Ennis, already 2-13 to 0-8 ahead. It had the potential to turn ugly, even with both O’Connor brothers already in casualty.

Clare won the second half by 2-10 to 0-9. Not enough for a famous comeback – and it never fully looked on – but at least they signed off in a positive mind frame.

“Very disappointed with our first-half performance. Made a lot of unforced errors – and were made pay for them,” Collins acknowledges.

“But things improved a good bit in the second half. They showed great fighting spirit and they kept going right to the end. There were a lot of positives in the game. Obviously if you’re playing against a team of the calibre of Mayo, you can’t afford to be making those kind of silly mistakes and hopefully we’ll tidy them up for the weekend.”

This time they can’t wait until half-time. Not against goal-hungry rivals who exploded from the traps in their two most recent home outings, against Galway and Tyrone. “Very impressive,” he stresses, repeating his mantra about silly mistakes against the elite.

Last November, Kerry’s previous league promise counted for diddly-squat when the heavens opened on Leeside. Asked if they appear to be a different animal this season, the Clare boss demurs: “It’s been a hard year to evaluate people, because your league is compressed, but from the evidence that we’ve seen they look quite good anyway.”

Kerry know all about the pitfalls of a straight knockout championship – but likewise Clare, who fell to eventual Munster champions Tipperary last year. Another year without qualifiers is “disappointing, the back door has been a great success”, but Collins refuses to play the blame game.

“While we’d love to have it, there probably isn’t room in the calendar,” he surmises.

“We’re dealing with an exceptional time. Everybody makes a sacrifice of some sort. I think we’ve just got to accept that’s the way it is and get on with it.”