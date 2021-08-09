| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Underdogs need to deliver like Olympic star Kellie

Dick Clerkin

Toppling giants on biggest day is daunting challenge facing Mayo and Tyrone

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Tyrone's Ronan McNamee during last June's Allianz FL Division 1 semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Tyrone's Ronan McNamee during last June's Allianz FL Division 1 semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Tyrone's Ronan McNamee during last June's Allianz FL Division 1 semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford in action against Tyrone's Ronan McNamee during last June's Allianz FL Division 1 semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Olympics and the All-Ireland Championship. Delivering your peak performance on the biggest day, against the very best, when it matters. For the athletes taking part in Tokyo, and after years of dedicated preparation, to perform at their very best is all they can ask for.

In Croke Park, it will determine whether or not you have a long hard winter of regret to endure.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Kellie Harrington was the personification of peak performance. Defying the odds against her Brazilian armed forces opponent, with a nation watching, she delivered the fight of her life.

Most Watched

Privacy