Underdogs need to deliver like Olympic star Kellie

The Olympics and the All-Ireland Championship. Delivering your peak performance on the biggest day, against the very best, when it matters. For the athletes taking part in Tokyo, and after years of dedicated preparation, to perform at their very best is all they can ask for.

In Croke Park, it will determine whether or not you have a long hard winter of regret to endure.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Kellie Harrington was the personification of peak performance. Defying the odds against her Brazilian armed forces opponent, with a nation watching, she delivered the fight of her life.

A performance that will be remembered for generations to come.

Aside from the medal itself, the manner in which she produced her best when it mattered most, will bring massive levels of satisfaction to Kellie and her supporting team.

On the other side of the coin, under-performing is the worst feeling for a sportsperson. Defeat is something you learn to deal with, but not performing, leaves a bitter taste of regret.

Talking to people around Monaghan since our defeat to Tyrone, the consensus was ‘We left that one behind’. A nice way of acknowledging that they didn’t perform on the day. Few arguments there.

Tyrone, on their part, didn’t play particularly well either, just marginally better, thus leaving themselves in a somewhat vulnerable situation facing into Kerry.

Where exactly are they at? Are they of genuine All-Ireland calibre, or are they closer to the team that were humiliated in Killarney back in June in league action.

Whatever about suffering a hammering in a league game, the thoughts of a repeat in an All-Ireland semi-final will be a cause for some sleepless nights across a county who still count themselves as perennial Sam contenders. The Mickey Harte-era of success has ensured that level of expectation remains even in his absence.

A similar level of expectation is what has Kerry heading into Sunday’s games as hot favorites, on the back of several years development work that is now coming to harvest.

Seán O’Shea, David Clifford etc, are now men not boys. Anything less than an All-Ireland title this year, will be met with derision in Kerry.

A solitary, and in many eyes a lucky All-Ireland in 2014, has been an unacceptable return for the county.

Building from the ground up, Peter Keane has guided many of this current team from minors, learning some hard lessons along the way. The pressure for them to perform however will be immense.

At 1/8 favorites, the betting spread is seven points. For a young team whose Croke Park record is far from spectacular, how they respond to the growing expectation remains to be seen.

Cork, a Division 3 side, were never realistically going to trouble them in Munster. Especially when they had all the psychological armoury following last year’s shock Munster defeat.

The semi-final game against Tyrone will tell a lot about whether Kerry are the real deal. It is the type of game that Dublin have routinely steamrolled through in recent years, with ruthless efficiency.

Dublin’s ability to consistently perform to the highest levels on the biggest days, has set them apart as a sporting team over the past decade.

A noteworthy face in the jubilant Harrington crowd yesterday morning was Bernard Dunne, a former performance coach in Jim Gavin’s background team. Amidst the homecoming celebrations, Dunne will likely be keeping a keen eye on Croke Park this Saturday evening, hoping to see an improved level of performance from Dublin compared to what has been served up to date.

He can take comfort that many of the Dublin players, despite their patchy form to date, know what it takes to win and perform when it matters.

Their All-Stars are won on days like this Saturday and in All-Ireland finals.

James Horan on the other hand, will hope that unlike last year his players can deliver for 70-plus minutes, and take advantage of the question marks hanging over his opponents. Bring them to the edge, and maybe lady luck will finally look kindly on them to push them over the line. They have to bring them there first.

Like medal days in Tokyo, Croke Park at the minute is all about performing on the day, amidst the pressure and expectation, and against the very best. Ability and tradition count for nothing if you leave it in the dressing-room.

Kellie Harington will stand forever, as an inspiration to any young athlete wishing to be the best they can be irrespective of your circumstances.

Her gold medal fight will equally be held up as case study for peak performance in years to come.

Mayo and Tyrone players will hope to draw some inspiration from Harrington to deliver the performance of their lives this weekend. They will need it to take a place in this year’s final.

The pressure however is all on Dublin and Kerry to deliver the final we are all waiting on. A pressure Ireland’s new golden girl Kellie Harrington thrived on to be the best she could be and win the hearts of a nation. Comhghairdeas Kellie!