Small outbreaks of madness are no harm when you’re trying to bring the walls of a city down and I heard a story about Thomas Galligan that should leave Dublin in little doubt about what’s rolling their way now.

Ulster final morning and Cavan’s full-forward is absolutely wired.

Unable to sleep, he goes charging into his father’s room and hops up onto the bed, declaring his intention to be man of the match against Donegal later. And the father?

He suggests they’d better make it official so, pulling a trophy from a cabinet and filming the presentation for the benefit of a brother out in Australia.

I took a fit of laughing when a friend recounted the tale on the back of a call he’d made to the Galligan household the morning after that first provincial title win since ’97.

It’s a throwback story in a sense and I loved the pure eccentricity of it. And it served as a timely reminder that things weren’t always so stone-faced in inter-county football.

And, of course, Galligan was as good as his word, receiving the RTÉ award that night and just being pipped by cousin, Ray, for the equivalent from this newspaper.

The story sums up Cavan’s fearlessness, the spirit of abandonment they’ve brought to this championship. And it’s because of that spirit they’ll give Dublin something to think about this evening that nobody in Leinster could.

They’ll go to Croke Park reciting a go-for-broke, no limits mantra.

Listen, there’s a lot that Cavan have done this year that makes their presence in these semi-finals almost incomprehensible.

Like those first halves against Monaghan and Down, for example. Look at those halves and try mounting a case for them to give Dublin a game tomorrow? Not a hope.

But, over the weeks, they’ve grown into their own skin too. And I’ll hand one thing to Mickey Graham. It’s abundantly clear that he’s after surrounding himself with good people.

I see the great Dermot McCabe in the middle of every huddle and you don’t have to be a sports scientist to recognise the quality of their S&C work under Andre Quinn, who worked previously with London Irish rugby.

Quinn has brought the professional rugby culture into Graham’s squad and, seeing the benefit of their work in those manic second-half turnarounds, the players – I believe – have come to love him.

All that said, their championship ends tomorrow night. For one thing, their shot-conversion rate is awful and one of the reasons they’ve kept having to dig themselves out of deep holes.

Cavan, in other words, have been getting home on the back of an insatiable appetite. But they’ll need more than that now. Far more than they have access to.

For all that, I expect them to honour Graham’s post-Ulster final mantra that, ‘You have to have a go!’

We’ve seen that Leinster teams are beaten before they even leave home to play the Dubs. You can read it in the pre-game interviews with their managers, in this always equivocal language. They talk about doing their best, about hanging in for as long as they possibly can.

That attitude might give them a flicker of hope against complacent opponents. But not against Dublin.

In Kerry, we had this ritual coming up to Munster Championship games against Tipperary or Limerick or Clare.

Games, in other words, that everyone presumed we’d win easily. Thursday night would be the night for talking ourselves almost into a state of frenzy.

Anyone listening, who didn’t know their GAA history, would have imagined we were facing the greatest challenge of our football lives.

There was a manic dimension to how we’d talk about this being a “slippery slope”, a potential nightmare. It’d be, ‘These f*****s are dangerous lads . . . let’s not give them an inch!’

Seanie Buckley of Limerick, in action against Kerry's Tomás Ó Sé during the 2011 Championship. Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Seanie Buckley of Limerick, in action against Kerry's Tomás Ó Sé during the 2011 Championship.

But there was an individual dimension to this too. I remember one Limerick game around the end of the noughties and spending hours on YouTube that week, just looking for snapshots of their wing-forward, Seánie Buckley.

I’d feel a knot in my stomach watching him kick points for fun, thinking, ‘This f****r could skin me now!’ Always imagining the worst.

By that Sunday, I was absolutely wired for what was coming. Buckley might as well have been the best forward to ever lace a pair of boots, because that, to me, was the only way I could survive.

Through fear.

Management would do the same thing, just with a more general focus. Maybe an eight-minute video of Limerick’s best bits, designed to make them look world-beaters. Just a bullet whistled above our heads.

The way Páidí used to put it was: “Am I going to be looking out at ye lads, thinking, ‘They came without their shovels today?’”

It seemed to me that Donegal didn’t bring their shovels to the Ulster final. And Kerry certainly didn’t bring them to the game against Cork. Or Monaghan to theirs with Cavan. Or, come to think of it, Cork for theirs with Tipp.

None of them showed any evidence of fear. And that was their undoing.

Fear is almost indistinguishable from respect in that regard because, the moment you think a championship game will be just routine business is the moment you’ve lost sight of the potential trouble coming down the tracks.

My view is that Peter Keane, ‘Banty’ McEnaney, Declan Bonner and Ronan McCarthy all face long winters now wrestling with this very realisation.

And it’s in that context I now ask: ‘Can you even begin to imagine the detail Dublin’s defenders will have accessed on Cavan this week?’

Put it this way, Cavan’s work-rate has defined them in this championship, but they won’t be outworking these Dubs.

Donegal’s key men, the Eoghan ‘Bán’ Gallaghers, the Ryan McHughs, the Michael Murphys, the Jamie Brennans, the Michael Langans, the Peadar Mogans, they all struggled to make any impact in the Ulster final and I’d never have believed that possible.

Donegal lost possession 26 times in the game. Now you can put that down to the ferocity of Cavan’s tackling or Donegal’s sloppiness but, either way, it tells us they just weren’t ready for a war.

But here’s the real stat that tells us how off the pace Donegal found themselves that day in Armagh. Out of their first nine shots, Donegal hit the target once. One out of nine! If Dublin score only one out of four shots, there’s almost an inquiry called to ascertain what’s wrong.

I love many things about this Cavan team, nothing more so than their indifference to what anyone outside their bubble thinks. But this is the end of the road for them.

It’s the end of the road, because Dublin’s work-rate isn’t a variable, it’s a constant. It’s something written into their football identity as if part of a constitution.

Davy Byrne missed a tackle in the Leinster final and you could hear him roaring at himself in the empty stadium. Trust me, not one of his team-mates would have considered that an over-reaction, even in a game they were winning pretty much as they chose. And I’ve been thinking about that.

When you consider the great Kerry team of the ’70s and ’80s, five players stayed the distance all the way from ’75 to ’86.

But once they were done, Kerry slipped into a barren patch that would last more than a decade. We’ve seen something similar happen Kilkenny hurlers once the likes of Henry Shefflin, Tommy Walsh, JJ Delaney and Eddie Brennan left the stage.

Even a managerial giant like Brian Cody has had to stand and watch others gather up silverware.

Then look at the Dublin team that won Sam in 2011. Just three of that starting fifteen remain now – Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Mick Fitzsimons. And yet, where has been the fall-off in performance? The fallow period?

We keep referring to Dublin being the greatest team we’ve seen, but what we actually mean is the greatest, unbroken sequence of teams. Because there have been maybe four different incarnations of Dublin in the last decade. And that’s what makes them different.

They keep moving, changing, reinventing.

They’ll have a level of data on Cavan now that leaves zero room for surprises here. And, remember, Dessie Farrell lost an All-Ireland minor final to Tipperary in 2011. Do you honestly think he’ll have spent the last few days on cruise-control?

Dublin always show up and they’ll do it again this evening.

As for tomorrow, if I was David Power this week, I’d have been laying down one, simple fundamental to the Tipperary team. And it is this: Nobody in our group gets outworked by a Mayo man this Sunday.

If Tipp honour that pledge, they’ll have a right chance here. It strikes me that Mayo have outworked every opponent that they’ve faced so far, but this could be a real banana skin for James Horan.

I say that because Mayo are not a clinical team. Yes, they are meticulous in preparation and they’ll have their homework done on Tipp now too. It would be insane not to.

Because, as underdogs go, Tipp carry an inordinate attacking threat through the likes of Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney and Brian Fox. But they have real athletes and class footballers right through the lines in Liam Casey, Stephen O’Brien, Colin O’Riordan, Robbie Kiely, Bill Maher and Kevin Fahy.

Reading those names, I’d be very surprised if Horan hasn’t actually frightened his players with the threat of what could happen here.

So this is an uncomfortable game for Mayo. Tipp’s ferocity really stood out to me in the Munster final, but also their ability to get shots away. Cork had 40 attacks that day, getting away 25 shots.

Tipp had 31 attacks, but managed 27 shots. That tells me they know how to get the ball into the right areas and have the players in there who can score.

You need to stop this team at source and Horan, I’d imagine, will be doing that rather than trying to double-team the likes of Quinlivan and Sweeney.

Luckily for Mayo, to be forewarned is to be forearmed and they should just about get over the line here. But, of the two semi-finals, theirs is the one with an element of intrigue.

I’ll be in the RTÉ studio for tomorrow’s game and I don’t doubt that, at some point, we’ll end up talking again about Dublin’s current stranglehold.

There clearly needs to be a root-and-branch restructuring of central funding in the GAA, given the Dubs have left everybody behind.

Kids from their development squads are kitted out better than some senior inter-county teams today. It’s the elephant in the room.

I expect they’ll win Saturday’s game by 10 points or more and, beyond that, the final probably by a similar margin. And if that’s how the six-in-a-row materialises, I’ll ask you one thing. Who, outside the city, is enjoying this?

MEET THE UNDERDOGS

CAVAN

Cavan captain Raymond Galligan. Photo: Sportsfile

Ray Galligan

His 60-metre winner against Monaghan will forever remain one of the snapshots of the unique 2020 Championship but in each of Cavan’s four games the Lacken man has made critical saves. Around since the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup campaign, he’s very solid under a dropping ball and can sweep kick-outs away off either foot.

Killian Clarke

If 2020 was normal, Shercock’s Clarke would have missed the Championship after opting out last winter for a break but he’s back renewed and refreshed and enjoying defensive duties again though he provides a viable option further outfield. One of a handful of minor, U-21 and now senior Ulster medal winners.

Pádraig Faulkner

The Galligan cousins had many of the big plays but the Kingscourt man, whose father Pat also played for Cavan in the 1980s, may well be his team’s most consistent performer. Equally comfortable with marking duties as he is when pushing further outfield.

Luke Fortune

A McRory Cup winner with St Pat’s in Cavan in 2015, Fortune is a tenacious defender capable of tracking some of the faster opponents.

Gerry Smith

Strong on the ball with his runs from half-back and possessing a fair degree of pace, Lavey’s Smith makes good decisions in possession.

Killian Brady

With the nickname ‘Gunner’ and from Mullahoran, Brady forges a link with Cavan’s glorious past as his grand-uncle was Phil, the original ‘Gunner’ Brady. The current version is also renowned for physical presence, a strong work ethic and a capacity for ‘getting a job done’.

Ciarán Brady

Has got forward to score in the last three games, and like Smith is a strong runner with a physical presence. One of the team’s main drivers the Arva man is equally comfortable in a more advanced role providing that versatility that is becoming a Cavan feature under Mickey Graham.

James Smith

In his first full season on the back of Crosserlough’s Cavan’s success, Smith has a physical presence and can press forward for scores as he illustrated against Donegal.

Gearóid McKiernan, right, and Jason McLoughlin celebrate after Cavan's victory over Down in last weekend's Ulster SFC semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

Gearóid McKiernan

On his day, off left and right, McKiernan, who switched to Cavan Gaels this year from his home club Swanlinbar, is one of the most prolific point takers on the run in the game and has delivered some inspirational moments this season when his control of the pace of Cavan’s game has been pivotal. Missed 2013 with a cruciate ligament injury but has been ever-present throughout the last decade.

Oisin Kiernan

Originally from Meath where he played with the county junior team, Kiernan, now with Castlerahan, has been a big addition with his perpetual motion and ability to score, as his second point against Donegal underlined. Overcame testicular cancer in late 2018/early 2019.

Chris Conroy

Another product of the U-21 successes at the beginning of the last decade, Lavey’s Conroy is not blessed with pace but makes good decisions and in his role sweeping, crucial as his block on Eoghan Bán Gallagher the last day underlined.

Jason McLoughlin

Routinely a defender who has been involved for about eight seasons now, he played a more advanced role against Donegal to track Ryan McHugh. The Shannon Gaels man is quick and reads the game well.

Martin Reilly

There are few sweeter passers in the game than Reilly, one of the longest-serving players who has given options in defence and attack in the past. The team’s penalty taker, the Killygarry man has an instinct for goals.

Thomas Galligan

Turned the game against Monaghan with his intervention, did it again against Down and was a force of nature against Donegal. Powerful and wholehearted in his pursuit of possession who gives options at midfield or full-forward, he has been Cavan’s most improved player.

Conor Madden

The conventional thinking is that Madden is better coming off the bench as he has done to great effect against Down and Donegal. But now might be the time to start him and tap into the Gowna man’s aerial ability.

TIPPERARY

Tipperary's Evan Comerford and Jimmy Feehan

Evan Comerford

Commands his square authoritatively and hits long-range frees. Has an excellent record saving penalties, which would be more than useful if tomorrow’s game finishes level after extra-time.

Alan Campbell

A Moyle Rovers man and one of Tipp’s most experienced defenders. Ultra-reliable. Rarely has a bad game in over a decade of service. Adhesive and strong in the tackle.

Jimmy Feehan

A farmer by trade. Tough and uncompromising at full-back, having played a couple of years on the wing. The most likely man to track Aidan O’Shea if/when he roams inside.

Colm O’Shaughnessy

Coming back to his best after a couple of years beset by injury. Corner-back on the Tipperary U-21 that lost the 2015 All-Ireland final to Tyrone in Parnell Park.

Bill Maher

Another of the 2015 U-21 vintage. Motors endlessly up and down the flanks, injecting pace into static attack. Not a frequent scorer but creates plenty of overlaps.

Kevin Fahey

The Clonmel Commercials man has come of age this year, finding a home under David Power at centre-back, having played much of his previous inter-county football on the wing.

Robbie Kiely

Black-carded after just eight minutes of the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final – when that infraction was punished by replacement for the remainder of the game. Tipp’s quietly consistent general should be more motivated than most tomorrow.

Steven O’Brien

Missed the 2016 season completely having thrown his lot in with Tipp’s hurlers. A minor All-Ireland medalist from 2011. One of Tipp’s strongest, hardest-running players.

Liam Casey

Along with Feehan, one of just two Tipperary men with two Sigerson Cup medals, having won with UCD in 2016 and ’18. Munster final performance ranked among his best for Tipp.

Conal Kennedy

Raw, athletic and physical, Kennedy was invited to an AFL Talent Combine in UCD in 2018. Younger brother of Tipp footballers, Colman and Jack Kennedy, sons of double All-Ireland hurling winner John Kennedy.

Colin O'Riordan's presence 'should make a huge difference' for Tipperary this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Colin O’Riordan

Hadn’t played for Tipperary in five years before the Munster final. Has made 23 appearances for Syndey Swans since breaking through to their first team in 2018. A pure athlete and an exceptional footballer.

Michael Quinlivan

The man for the big occasion. Moves seamlessly between midfield and the inside line of the Tipp attack. A brilliant kicker off both feet. Scored 0-5 (1m) against Cork, including a contender for point of the Championship.

Brian Fox

In his 13th season with Tipp, Fox is the spiritual leader of this team. An excellent ball carrier, Fox has been known on occasion to drop and to play as a sweeper. An intelligent reader of the play.

Conor Sweeney

Saved Tipp from a second successive Championship loss to Limerick with that miracle sideline in the Munster semi-final. Exquisite ball-striker, strong ball-winner and Tipperary’s captain.

Colman Kennedy

Scored the most famous Tipperary football goal of all time, the decisive late strike in the 2011 All-Ireland minor final against a jewel-encrusted Dublin team. Covers huge ground. A key link man between defence and attack.