Under-20 All-Ireland hurling final postponed after entire Cork panel deemed close contacts of Covid case

Cork's All-Ireland U-20 hurling final with Galway, scheduled for next Saturday, will have to be refixed after the entire squad and management were deemed close contacts in the wake of a positive Covid case within the group.

Cork beat Limerick in the Munster final during the week but since then the case has emerged.

"A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for Covid-19," a Cork statement read.

"As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfil Saturday's All Ireland U20 final fixture at this time."

Last year the Sligo footballers had to forfeit their Connacht football semi-final with Galway while the Offaly hurlers had to do likewise with a Christy Ring Cup match against Kildare. HSE contact tracers deemed almost all the Offaly squad as close contacts when a case emerged there.

But because this is an All-Ireland final it is expected to be looked on differently and will probably be refixed for the following weekend, provided public health conditions allow.