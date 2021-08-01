| 13.2°C Dublin

Under-20 All-Ireland hurling final postponed after entire Cork panel deemed close contacts of Covid case

Cork in action against Limerick in the Munster final Expand

Close

Cork in action against Limerick in the Munster final

Cork in action against Limerick in the Munster final

Cork in action against Limerick in the Munster final

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Cork's All-Ireland U-20 hurling final with Galway, scheduled for next Saturday, will have to be refixed after the entire squad and management were deemed close contacts in the wake of a positive Covid case within the group.

Cork beat Limerick in the Munster final during the week but since then the case has emerged.

"A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for Covid-19," a Cork statement read.

"As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfil Saturday's All Ireland U20 final fixture at this time."

Last year the Sligo footballers had to forfeit their Connacht football semi-final with Galway while the Offaly hurlers had to do likewise with a Christy Ring Cup match against Kildare. HSE contact tracers deemed almost all the Offaly squad as close contacts when a case emerged there.

But because this is an All-Ireland final it is expected to be looked on differently and will probably be refixed for the following weekend, provided public health conditions allow.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Cork GAA

Most Watched

Privacy