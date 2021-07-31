| 14.2°C Dublin

Ulster title will have to be enough for transformed Tyrone with Kerry lying in wait

Joe Brolly

Cathal McShane of Tyrone with the Anglo Celt Cup after his side's win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal McShane of Tyrone with the Anglo Celt Cup after his side's win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For those of us over 45, it is important to bear in mind Barry McGowan’s three rules of the charity match — Rule 1: Don’t train. Rule 2: Don’t warm up. Rule 3 (McGowan says this is the most important rule): Don’t get injured.

Our Irish Masters’ XV took to the field last Saturday minus Seán Marty Lockhart, who had broken Rule 1 and torn his hamstring in the process. McGowan would have no sympathy. Sadly, having carefully observed Rules 1 and 2, when the whistle blew, I thought I was 18 again and quickly pulled my hamstring.

Peter Canavan made no such errors. After two minutes, he scored a 14-yard free and immediately strolled off, soaking up the applause from the big crowd. When he had arrived into the changing room earlier, I bowed down before him to the amusement of the squad. “Lower, lower” he said, to much laughter.

