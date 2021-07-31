For those of us over 45, it is important to bear in mind Barry McGowan’s three rules of the charity match — Rule 1: Don’t train. Rule 2: Don’t warm up. Rule 3 (McGowan says this is the most important rule): Don’t get injured.

Our Irish Masters’ XV took to the field last Saturday minus Seán Marty Lockhart, who had broken Rule 1 and torn his hamstring in the process. McGowan would have no sympathy. Sadly, having carefully observed Rules 1 and 2, when the whistle blew, I thought I was 18 again and quickly pulled my hamstring.

Peter Canavan made no such errors. After two minutes, he scored a 14-yard free and immediately strolled off, soaking up the applause from the big crowd. When he had arrived into the changing room earlier, I bowed down before him to the amusement of the squad. “Lower, lower” he said, to much laughter.

Once at Croke Park outside the RTÉ and Sky boxes, Colm O’Rourke, Jim McGuinness and I were chatting. O’Rourke said, “For God’s sake.” Peter poked his head out of the Sky box and said, “Did someone call?”

Before the game, an exhibition match between the Derry and Antrim special needs teams delighted the crowd. Canavan, who could be Taoiseach if he were interested, did a Q&A with the players afterwards. What a player. And what a man.

His son Darragh wasn’t fit to start the big game in Croke Park but in the first half, Tyrone didn’t miss him, playing with all the adventure and ambition the new management is insisting upon.

Rory Beggan’s kick-outs have been the howitzer behind which the Monaghan infantry has advanced over the last decade. In the first half, Tyrone neutralised those kick-outs with the ingenious tactic of positioning their 'keeper, Niall Morgan, at the Monaghan left half-forward area. Beggan was flummoxed and Monaghan were immediately in serious trouble. They lost seven of their 13 first-half kick-outs and as a result were constantly on the back foot.

Tyrone pressed, played with a full complement of forwards, kicked long and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. At half time the BBC’s Mark Sidebottom asked Mickey Harte why Darren McCurry was now flourishing having struggled so badly during Mickey’s tenure, which got the same response as asking a Fine Gael spokesperson about Katherine Zappone.

Meanwhile, Banty made a beeline for the Monaghan changing room with an expression like Jack Nicholson in The Shining heading for his hotel room, axe in hand.

From the second half throw-in, Monaghan went to battle-speed and the game was transformed. By the 49th minute, they had gone from five behind to level and the excitement levels were insane. In the 43rd minute Duffy put Conor McCarthy clean through on goal only for David Gough to blow Duffy for over-carrying. Five minutes later, with the game a draw, McCarthy was through again and only for a terrible hand-pass, he might have scored the decisive goal. After that it was impossible to make sense of the game or even to keep up with it.

Banty ran up and down the steps of the Hogan Stand like the fiercely determined dad in Ireland’s Fittest Family. Monaghan’s full-backs kicked points from play in the 63rd and 65th minutes. In the 69th minute, Morgan’s enormous kick-out over the top caught Rory Beggan out and Mattie Donnelly was through on goal. Amazingly, Beggan sprinted back, dispossessed Donnelly, flicked the loose ball up to himself and set up a Monaghan attack.

Amidst almost unbearable excitement, Monaghan botched it with two shots up into the air in the 70th and 71st minutes, allowing Tyrone to hold possession to the final whistle. In the end, it was fitting that McCurry’s brilliant high catch and marked point in the 66th minute won the game.

Tyrone are a long way from being sure of themselves. Conor McKenna sprinted about like a bucking bronco, kicking balls up in the air and generally struggling to keep himself under control. Darragh Canavan came in for ten minutes but didn’t touch the ball. McShane was good and bad. Their midfield was neither here nor there.

The transformation to an attacking, high pressing team is welcome but in its early stages. An Ulster title will have to be enough this year. They have run out of time to do anything more. David Clifford is unlikely to be held scoreless from play again in this decade.

Earlier in the day, Keith Higgins finally won an All-Ireland senior medal, lifting the Nicky Rackard Cup after a terrific win over Tyrone. A great day for a fine sportsman and a reminder of the importance of creating competitions that are competitive. In hurling, we don’t send Mayo out against Tipperary or put Tyrone out against Limerick to be humiliated.

In football, where this is par for the course, we can only begin to relax and enjoy the games after 80 per cent of the teams are gone. This annual triumph of fantasy over reality continues to deceive us, perhaps because we understand that the important thing is that we have a vibrant GAA community. Or as my late father used to put it, “All-Irelands are for Kerry and Dublin. The GAA is for all of us.”

The GAA gives. That’s what it does. It gives. In the end, who happens to win games is neither here nor there. As we saw after the Monaghan/Down under 20 final on Friday night, when the teams gathered together and Down manager Conor Laverty spoke movingly of Monaghan’s great loss, we are truly blessed to live in this community.