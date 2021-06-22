Ulster may arguably have the most competitive provincial championship of all but in a broader context its standards may be slipping further under the shadow of Dublin dominance and the potential threat of Kerry, according to the manager of reigning champions Cavan, Mickey Graham.

Graham feels the league semi-finals that saw Kerry crush Tyrone and Dublin ease past Donegal were a further eye-opener as to how the province is struggling to keep pace at the top.

“If you are looking at the league and taking that as the form guide, you would probably say that. Dublin and Kerry seem to be pushing on again and Ulster football is that bit behind. You would hope that wasn’t the case but on the evidence of what we have seen so far you would have to think that.

“Mayo have had a good campaign as well, they are one of the contenders for the All-Ireland, The teams in Ulster, are their best years behind them? Only time will tell,” said Graham at the launch of the Ulster Championship.

Cavan’s drop to Allianz Division 4 is a further blemish as they are the province’s defending champions. But Graham insists that a team that has been as championship-focused as Cavan have been in the past – they’ve had a relegation each of his three year as manager now – will be able to “park” the Wicklow defeat and put the lessons of it to good use.

“In any other year you had a McKenna Cup under your belt and you had four or five challenge matches,” he said. “We saw it this year where some teams hit the ground running and were up to speed very quickly whereas other teams just struggled to get a bit of momentum and I think, with the three games, it was very hard to get momentum. We had a lot of injuries as well along the way and we were down a couple of key players, it all kind of built into us so it was very hard.

“I think if it had been a normal league with three games to go, I believe with bodies coming back and getting more match-fit and more match sharpness, we definitely would have improved but unfortunately that wasn’t the case so we just have to take it on the chin and accept it for what it was.”

Graham said that even with three weeks they will find it hard to “turn around” some of their current injuries with promising midfielder James Smith, Niall Murray, Jason McLoughlin and Gerry Smith compounding the season-ending cruciate ligament tear sustained by Ciarán Brady.

“Ciarán has probably been one of our most consistent players over the last two years. He had been a real driving force for us, he is a huge loss.

“He was playing really well for us and just his presence around the place was huge. He was a great character around the squad so it is an opportunity now for someone else to step up and fill his boots hopefully. There are loads of lads there who are capable of doing that.”

Graham has called on the GAA to suspend the new rule around cynical play that sees a penalty awarded for any deliberate foul that denies a goalscoring opportunity inside the 20-metre line or the ‘D’.

“It is very unclear as to what is a penalty or what is not a penalty. It is basically at the referee’s discretion. The players themselves are unsure of it as well. I would be of the opinion to scrap it until they look at it again maybe in the league.

“Teams have put in a huge effort, maybe a penalty (is given) in the wrong. I think it will be a big talking point in the championship without a doubt and it could be one that could swing a game either way.”

Graham feels that the GAA may have been too conscious of media opinion in framing so many new rules in recent years.

“Everyone has an opinion on how football should be played and what should be done. They are always looking to take strengths away from certain teams by getting rule changes but we have seen a lot of rule changes over the past couple of years. Have some of them been used to full effect? I would not think so.

“You see players winning the mark now and they still play on so they probably find it more beneficial to try and play the game as quickly as possible rather than slowing it down. Maybe the managers on all county teams should have been asked about them and their opinion taken and the players as well, who are the major stakeholders.”