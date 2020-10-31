Ulster SFC starts with a bang as Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan sends Monaghan packing with late, late point

Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan kicks his side's winning point, a free in extra-time, during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship against Monaghan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan showed nerves of steel to nail a match-winning free deep into injury-time of extra-time, sending Cavan into raptures and breaking Monaghan hearts.

Such a scenario seemed extremely unlikely at half-time when a late Conor McManus goal was followed by a Fintan Kelly point to put the Farney men seven points to the good on a scoreline of 1-11 to 1-4.

Cavan had started the brighter with an early goal on eight minutes but a five-point advantage was eaten away by Monaghan who took control of the remainder of the half, out-scoring Cavan by 1-10 to 0-1.

The first stanza gave no indication of the drama to come but points from Oisin Kiernan and Galligan began the comeback before the sides began exchanging points.

It was after the second-half water-break that Cavan really started to find their range with Luke Fortune, Gearóid McKiernan, Martin Reily, McKiernan again, Niall Murray and Gerard Smith all pointing to level the game. Monaghan had a final chance to avoid extra time but, as with two attempts not long before it, McManus spurned it putting his free wide.

A red card for Monaghan’s Christoper McGuinness for use of the head swung the extra period in Cavan’s favour but not before Colin Walshe and Andrew Woods had put the Farney back two clear.

Ultimately, that lead would prove a false dawn as a second Cavan goal through Reilly saw them back in front by the minimum. A Monaghan equaliser from Niall Kearns and another lead point for Cavan Chris Conroy from the 45 set up the dramatic finale.

First, Rory Beggan split the posts with a free deep into stoppage time to put the sides level for one last time. But with penalties beckoning, Cavan won a free from the kick-out and Galligan stepped up to have the final say.

