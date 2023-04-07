Ulster SFC preview: Derry can back up last year’s success but Armagh need to make a stand

Orchard County need to show they can handle greater expectations

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue celebrates with the Anglo Celt Cup after last year's Ulster SFC final win over Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys

‘Our main priority is the Super 16s, that’s when the real football starts.”