Ulster SFC guide: Donegal and Monaghan in hot pursuit of Red Hands’ provincial crown

ONE by one the delegates rose and spoke, some quite passionately, about what their Ulster Championship meant to them.

On a Special Congress floor last October, the future of the provincial championships as we know them was on the line, downgraded in the vista that ‘Proposal B’ had to offer.

Eight of the nine Ulster counties saw it as a red line, among them the only county that has never once felt the warm glow of provincial championship success.

“Bringing the Anglo Celt Cup to the Diamond in Enniskillen, that’s the hope and aspiration that drives us in everything we do,” one of the Fermanagh delegates declared.

“This will potentially destroy dreams, hopes and aspirations. It will make the big bigger, the small smaller.”

That a county which had continuously drawn a blank since their participation in it was first on record in the 1904-1905 competition felt so strongly about it reflects the pull the Ulster Championship still has.

If latest league outcomes were a gauge, Fermanagh would be complete outsiders, having finished a place and a point below Antrim in Allianz Division 3, ninth of nine in the latest order of merit.

With four current Division 1 teams involved, Ulster is a harsh environment for those seeking to climb the ladder. The Anglo-Celt Cup in Enniskillen’s Diamond may be like a mirage in the desert to Fermanagh. But it’s their mirage. And it will always look closer to them than it does to others. That’s the trick of an Ulster Championship.

For all the hope and aspiration it provides though, the spread of winners over more than a decade is still limited. Apart from Cavan’s outlier success in 2020, just three counties - Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan - have shared the other 12 titles since Armagh’s last title in 2008. For Derry, the gap goes back to 1998, for Down it’s 1994.

For the fifth time in this century, the All-Ireland title rests in Ulster. And yet there is no strong certainty that Tyrone will plot a course through four rounds, starting out with this weekend’s preliminary round meeting with Fermanagh.

If you were to take the four Ulster teams in the top flight as a mini provincial championship, they’d have finished a distant fourth with one point, courtesy of a draw with Monaghan, having lost to Tyrone and Armagh in their other two games.

As ever, ambush possibilities for the champions are everywhere, maybe not in Enniskillen this evening but beyond that, danger lurks.

The draw in Ulster shapes much of what lies ahead. This year there is no apparent ‘easy’ side, with Donegal and Armagh on one and Tyrone, Monaghan and Derry stacked on the other.

Armagh’s emergence as a stronger force, albeit one with a poor Ulster Championship record with just five wins and no final appearance since they last contested one in 2008, adds another dimension. They’ve thrived in Division 1, even if a failure to win tight games against Monaghan, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry will have frustrated them.

Rian O’Neill’s avoidance of a ban in their quarter-final next week against Donegal is a lift but they’ll miss the impact of Stefan Campbell, who is missing through suspension.

Donegal appear stuck in neutral since their shock 2020 Ulster final defeat to Cavan. Admittedly, they had Michael Murphy sent off against Tyrone last year, their captain having just missed a penalty that, had he scored (and stayed on the field) would surely have set the game on a different course. As it was, they lost by a punishing six points. They’ve existed rather than thrived in the two league campaigns since 2020 but with a clean bill of health, which they look to have now, they can reset quickly.

Michael Langan has emerged as a real leader over the last two seasons especially, and they can lay out an attack with a variety of different personnel that will measure up to and better anything in the province. But limitations exist at the other end of the field.

A win over Armagh in Ballybofey and it opens for them. Cavan have Antrim in Corrigan Park and their league form is probably always best ignored. They are the consummate championship team. But if it’s Donegal in a semi-final, it’s harder to make a case for them.

Much focus on Tyrone has been on the departure of up to seven squad members, some of whom could conceivably have pushed themselves into contention. And the form of players like Conor McKenna and Cathal McShane, two players they’d have felt were primed for even bigger contributions, hasn’t been consistent.

Mattie Donnelly remains a championship doubt because of an ongoing injury while Peter Harte will miss the early stages because of appendix surgery.

But against that, there is the growing influence of Darragh Canavan as a playmaker and the continued progression of Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick, a midfield pairing considered an Achilles heel prior to last year’s All-Ireland final.

Monaghan have been knocked out by the last two Ulster champions, Cavan and Tyrone, by a point and have to feel that their time is now, even if the perception elsewhere is that it’s gone.

Their survival in Division 1 and the manner in which it was achieved, sending Dublin down in the process, will have been immeasurable for the impetus it will give them and a quarter-final against a Down side that has limped badly through Division 2 with no sign of a ‘Kilcoo spike’ should be easily negotiable.

Tyrone’s first potential ambush is from Derry who disappointed somewhat on their Division 2 run-in, though the loss of Shane McGuigan for the end of the Roscommon draw and for the Galway defeat was sizeable. They have to start finding a way to win tight games, something Tyrone don’t have an issue with.

Neither do Monaghan, unless of course it’s Tyrone who we’re projecting they’ll meet again in an Ulster semi-final.

One point has separated them in their last two championship meetings and at some stage it has to turn Monaghan’s way.

So we’re taking Donegal and Monaghan then to contest an Ulster final. One more provincial title for Donegal in the ‘Murphy era’? Monaghan might just have two inside forwards and an attacking half-back platform to deny that this time.

County-by-county guide to the Ulster SFC

ANTRIM

All-Ireland titles: 0

Ulster titles: 8 (1951)

Manager: Enda McGinley (2nd season)

Captain: Peter Healy

Biggest Asset: They played quite a settled team during the league so their management are clear about what works best for them.

A Question That Concerns Them: When it came to it in their final two games, they couldn’t get Division 2 promotion over the line with defeats to Louth and Westmeath.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Taking out Cavan in their Ulster quarter-final/two losses.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Ninth

First game: v Cavan, Saturday, April 23, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.0

Odds: Ulster 66/1, All-Ireland 1000/1

ARMAGH

All-Ireland titles: 1 (2002)

Ulster titles: 14 (2008)

Manager: Kieran McGeeney (8th season)

Captain: Rian O’Neill/Aidan Nugent (joint)

Biggest Asset: Rian O’Neill, a top-class forward in a variety of positions.

A Question That Concerns Them: Their provincial championship record and a sometimes over-aggressive approach that is inviting bother for them.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Win a provincial match and make All-Ireland quarter-finals/another Ulster loss first time out and no

All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Fourth

First game: v Donegal, Sunday, April 24, Ballybofey, 2.0

Odds: Ulster 4/1, All-Ireland 20/1

CAVAN

All-Ireland titles: 5 (1952)

Ulster titles: 37 (2020)

Manager: Mickey Graham (4th season)

Captain: Raymond Galligan

Biggest Asset: The knowledge that they were Ulster champions 17 months ago.

A Question That Concerns Them: Some patchy Division 4 form not a great sign, even though they finished as champions.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Reach Ulster final/rerouted to Tailteann Cup and don’t make a mark.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Sixth

First game: v Antrim, Saturday, April 23, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.0

Odds: Ulster 18/1, All-Ireland 300/1

DERRY

All-Ireland titles: 1 (1993)

Ulster titles: 7 (1998)

Manager: Rory Gallagher (3rd season)

Captain: Chrissy McKaigue

Biggest Asset: Despite the goals shipped against Galway they have a solid defensive platform. And Shane McGuigan.

A Question That Concerns Them: They haven’t won enough tight matches in recent years.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: All-Ireland quarter-finals/early Ulster and qualifier exits.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Fifth

First game: v Tyrone/Fermanagh, Sunday May 1, TBC, 4.0

Odds: Ulster 9/1, All-Ireland 50/1

DONEGAL

All-Ireland titles: 2 (2012)

Ulster titles: 10 (2019)

Manager: Declan Bonner (5th season)

Captain: Michael Murphy

Biggest Asset: On their day they have perhaps some of the most accurate long-range shooters in the game.

A Question That Concerns Them: There can be predictability about them, opponents will know what’s coming next.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Ulster champions and All-Ireland semi-finals/not making ‘last eight’.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Second

First game: v Armagh, Sunday, April 24, Ballybofey, 2.0

Odds: Ulster 10/3, All-Ireland 16/1

DOWN

All-Ireland titles: 5 (1994)

Ulster titles: 12 (1994)

Manager: James McCartan (1st year)

Captain: Barry O’Hagan/Caolan Mooney (joint)

Biggest Asset: Caolan Mooney’s pace can carve defences open from nothing.

A Question That Concerns Them: They got some Kilcoo players back for the last three rounds of the league but there’s still a sense that the All-Ireland champions are a little remote from the county team.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: One win/a couple of heavy defeats.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Sixth

First game: v Monaghan, Saturday, April 30, Clones, 4.30

Odds: Ulster 50/1, All-Ireland 1000/1

FERMANAGH

All-Ireland titles: 0

Ulster titles: 0

Manager: Kieran Donnelly (1st season)

Captain: Declan McCusker

Biggest Asset: Seán Quigley’s scoring return, especially his capacity for goals.

A Question That Concerns Them: Motivation if they fall to Tyrone on the first night and must wait six weeks for their first Tailteann Cup game (provided they’re not in a Tailteann Cup preliminary round which will be a week earlier).

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Strong Tailteann Cup push/heavy loss to Tyrone with interest quickly petering out after that.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Eighth

First game: v Tyrone; Saturday, April 16, Brewster Park Enniskillen, 6.30.

Odds: Ulster 100/1, All-Ireland 2000/1

MONAGHAN

All-Ireland titles: 0

Ulster titles: 16 (2015)

Manager: Séamus McEnaney (3rd season)

Captain: Ryan Wylie

Biggest Asset: Last year’s Ulster final apart, they haven’t lost too many tight finishes.

A Question That Concerns Them: Some signs of wear and tear in defence.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Ulster title/not winning one – nothing else matters.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: Third

First game: v Down, Saturday, April 30, Clones. 4.30

Odds: Ulster 7/2, All-Ireland 33/1

TYRONE

All-Ireland titles: 4 (2021)

Ulster titles: 16 (2021)

Manager: Feargal Logan/Brian Dooher (2nd season)

Captain: Pádraig Hampsey

Biggest Asset: Rich vein of belief now. When they had to, they won their last two league games (Mayo, Kerry) to survive in Division 1.

A Question That Concerns Them: Why have so many of their fringe players, seven in total, left since the All-Ireland win.

A Good Season Is/A Bad Season Is: Back into All-Ireland semi-finals/ambushed by Derry.

Where They Currently Rank In The Province: First

First game: v Fermanagh, Saturday, April 16, Brewster Park, 6.30

Odds: Ulster 2/1, All-Ireland 8/1