Ulster SFC guide: Donegal and Monaghan in hot pursuit of Red Hands’ provincial crown

Colm Keys

Despite being All-Ireland champions, there is no certainty Tyrone will plot a course through four rounds

The Tyrone players and officials celebrate with the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final in Croke Park last July. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

The Tyrone players and officials celebrate with the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final in Croke Park last July. Photo: Sportsfile

ONE by one the delegates rose and spoke, some quite passionately, about what their Ulster Championship meant to them.

On a Special Congress floor last October, the future of the provincial championships as we know them was on the line, downgraded in the vista that ‘Proposal B’ had to offer.

