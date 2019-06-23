Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 23 June 2019

Ulster SFC Final: Cavan face Donegal in Clones

Martin Reilly of Cavan is tackled by Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal
Martin Reilly of Cavan is tackled by Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal
Cavan captain Raymond Galligan arrives prior to the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Donegal and Cavan at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

John Morley

Cavan and Donegal go head-to-head in the Ulster Senior Football final at 2pm in Clones.

 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Dublin hurlers come of age, who will stand up for Offaly and Anthony Cunningham's unique record

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport