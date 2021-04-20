Ulster SFC: Champions Cavan drawn to face Tyrone in quarter-final

Reigning Ulster champions Cavan will start the defence of their crown with a trip to Omagh to face Tyrone as the last of the provincial championship draws were completed on Tuesday.

After sweeping to an unexpected Anglo Celt cup last year, Mickey Graham’s Breffni side face the Red Hand who will enter that game under the guidance of someone other than Mickey Harte for the first time since 2002, with Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher now in charge.

Donegal will have to do it the hard way after they were drawn in the preliminary round where they’ll face Down, who last climbed to the summit of Ulster in 1994. The winners of that game take on Derry in the last eight.

Monaghan will take on Fermanagh as they look to make amends for last year’s early exit at the hands of Cavan while the final quarter-final pairing sees Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh face Antrim.

The Ulster council are expected to confirm times, dates and venues next week.

