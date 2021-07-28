Ulster MFC round-up: Armagh dethrone champions Derry in dramatic finish

Derry lost their All-Ireland minor crown in Owenbeg against Armagh. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Armagh staged a magnificent second-half comeback to dethrone reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Derry at Owenbeg.

Derry enjoyed the better of the opening half and ran in 0-8 to 0-5 up.

Jack McGroarty’s long-range point edged Derry ahead at the first water break in a quarter where both sides shadow-boxed looking for potential weak spots.

Featuring heavily manned defences, both Derry and Armagh went point for point with the Owenbeg scoreboard reading 0-4 apiece.

After that the home side took some measure of control. They knocked over four points in a row with roving half-back McGroarty helping himself to his second of the half.

By the second water break, Derry led 0-10 to 0-7 with space still very much a premium all evening. The Orchard County then accounted for seven of the last eight points of the contest to stretch their necks over the line with Callum O’Neill’s 60th-minute winner.

Scorers-Derry: J McGroarty, R McNicholl, N O’Donnell and R McGill 0-2 each, R Walls, P Walls, and C Bateson 0-1 each.

Armagh: L McKeever, C Campbell and E McKenna 0-2 each. C O’Neill, T Grimley, M Burnett, R McVeigh, A O’Neill and B Cassidy 0-1 each.

Derry: L Regan, S Matterson, McLaughlin, D McDermott, R Walls, P McGurk, J McGroarty, P Walls, F Kilmartin, R Forbes, R McNicholl, R McGill, E Higgins, C Chambers, N O’Donnell

Subs: T O’Connor for E Higgins (35), L Diamond for C Chambers (39), C Bateson for F Kilmartin (41), J Laverty for R McNicholl (53), J Friel for R Forbes (53)

Armagh: S McMullan, M McCaughley, G Murphy, E Magee, C O’Neill, F O’Brien, A Cassidy, T Grimley, M Burnett, R McVeigh, A O’Neill, B O’Hagan, R Stevens, L McKeever, C Campbell

Subs: B Cassidy for A O’Neill (38), E McKenna for R McVeigh (40), J McClelland for A Cassidy and R O’Brien for B O’Hagan (49), J Conlan for C Campbell (57)

Ref.: M Moore (Down)

Fermanagh 1-12 Cavan 1-11

Fermanagh produced an excellent second-half display at Kingspan Breffni to book a berth in the Ulster MFC semi-finals.

In a see-saw encounter, the Ernesiders enjoyed the better start and their influential number five Conor Ward opened the scoring with a point in the 2nd minute.

Cavan dominated matters for the next 15 minutes though and notched six unanswered points – including a brace from Daire Madden – to lead 0-6 to 0-1.

Thanks, in part, to some excellent free-taking by Caoilte Farry, Fermanagh gradually reeled in their opponents and trailed by just 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Fermanagh got a huge leg-up four minutes after the restart when Donnacha Morris put Cian O’Brien through for a well-taken goal.

O’Brien’s belter catapulted his side into a 1-8 to 0-8 lead and three subsequent frees by top scorer Farry seemed to put the tie out of Cavan’s reach.

Cavan fought to the bitter end though and despite losing defender Favour Shehu to a second yellow card (58) they goaled five minutes into added-on time courtesy of a Darragh Lovett penalty but it wasn’t enough to save the day.

Cavan scorers: D Madden (0-3, 1f); D Lovett (1-3, 2f, pen); O McCrystal (0-1), B Donnelly (0-1), C McGovern (0-1), R Tobin (0-1), O McCrystal (0-1).

Fermanagh scorers: C Farry (0-7, 6f); C O’Brien (1-0); D Morris (0-1); D Owens (0-1), J McCaffrey (0-1), C O’Hanlon (0-1); C Ward (0-1).

Cavan: O Brady; B Tierney, C Mooney, O McCrystal; C Ward, F Shehu, P Morgan; B Donnelly, E Martin; C McGovern, R Tobin, F Riley; M Smith, D Madden, D Lovett.

Subs; L Maguire for E Martin (19); K Fakova for P Morgan (41); C O’Brien for F Riley (47); K Brady for L Maguire (47); F Dowd for D Madden (56).

Fermanagh: J Ray; C McAnespy, P McDermott, K McGoldrick; D Owens, C Boyle, J McCaffrey; L Donnelly, J Killilea; D Morris, C O’Brien, C O’Hanlon; K Fitzpatrick, C Farry, S Conlon.

Subs; R O’Keefe for P McDermott (inj, 53); J Quinlan for D Morris (58); M Hughes for C Farry (61).

Ref: A Marron (Monaghan)

Tyrone 3-16 Down 0-9

Dominant Tyrone overwhelmed Down at Healy Park to set up an Ulster MFC semi-final clash with Fermanagh.

The Red Hands were simply too slick for a Mourne side that never threatened to match their pace, power and accuracy.

Gavin Potter fired home a sixth-minute goal to get them going, and they had a second goal in the 20th minute, Shea O’Hare following up to finish from close range after a penalty had been saved by Cathal Kinsella.

Down had scores from Donal Scullion, Michael Murdock and Jamie Doran, but they trailed by 2-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

The Red Hands continued to dominate after the restart, with skipper Cormac Devlin rising to the occasion with seven second-half points.

And Ruairi McHugh completed the rout with his side’s third goal on 50 minutes as they swept to a comprehensive 16-points success.

Tyrone scorers: G Potter 1-3, R McHugh 1-2, S O’Hare 1-0, C Devlin 0-7 (3 frees), E McElholm 0-3, C Owens 0-1 (f).

Down scorers: D Scullion 0-3 (2f), E Rogers 0-2, M Murdock (mark), J Doran, E Loughran (f), PJ McKeown 0-1 each

Tyrone: N Robinson; M Rafferty, R Fox, C Kelly; H Cunningham, S O’Hare, Conan Devlin; R Donnelly, R McHugh; R Strain, Cormac Devlin, G Potter; R Cassidy, P McCann, E McElholm.

Subs: C Owens for McCann (43), M Mallon for Conan Devlin (51) N Grimes for Cassidy (51), C O’Hagan for O’Hare (56), B Hampsey for Cunningham (56)

Down: C Kinsella; C Lundy, F Murdock, C McElroy; L O’Connor, S Carr, B Grant; J Rutherford, T McCarroll; D Scullion, M Murdock, A Havern; J Doran, E Rogers, J Savage.

Subs: PJ McKeown for O’Connor (28), E Loughran for Havern (38), C Cunningham for Grant (49), O Logan for Savage (54), D Rafferty for Murdock (61)

Referee: B McMenamin (Cavan).

Monaghan 0-10 Donegal 1-9

Donegal booked their place in the Ulster MFC semi-finals with a hard-earned win over Monaghan in Clones. Donegal were at a numerical disadvantage for more than half of the game after Ethan Friel’s dismissal, but they kept their composure to run out deserving winners.

Stephen Mooney, who kicked seven of Monaghan’s points, inspired a burst that edged them ahead early in the second half, but that was the hosts’ only time to lead as Donegal restricted them to just two scores from the 33rd minute on.

Donegal started brightly and their captain Luke McGlynn coolly tucked away a penalty at the end of the opening quarter. A brace by Stephen Mooney halved Monaghan’s deficit after the water break, but despite having Friel sent off on a second booking, Donegal led by 1-4 to 0-5 at half-time.

Monaghan enjoyed a purple patch at the start of the second half, but McGlynn and Reid hit back for the visitors. Michael Callaghan and Gary Kelly made an impact off the bench for Donegal with three crucial scores between them inside the final quarter.

Scorers: Monaghan: S Mooney 0-7 (2f, 1m); N Rice 0-2 (1m); C Conlon 0-1f.

Donegal: L McGlynn 1-1 (1-0 pen); C Reid, M Callaghan 0-2 each; C McGinty, S Martin, P McElwee, G Kelly 0-1 each.



Monaghan: Declan McKenna; F Carolan, P McNally, C McQuillan; P Farrelly, J Carey, D Mee; T McMahon, J McMahon; A Carey, T Hughes, C Conlon (0-1f); K Duffy, S Mooney (0-7, 2f, 1m), N Rice (0-2, 1m).

Subs: A McCaughey for Carey, E Graham for Mee (both 42); P Doogan-Burke for Carolan (48); R Nolan for Duffy (50); Dara McKenna for Hughes (57).

Donegal: A Cullen; D Gallagher, C Gallagher, K McGee; E Friel, S Martin (0-1), O Caulfield; S Ward, C Reid (0-2); C McGeever, K McCormack, C McGinty (0-1); D Marley, P McElwee (0-1), L McGlynn (1-1, 1-0 pen).

Subs: J Doherty for McCormack (H-T); M Callaghan (0-2) for Marley (39); G Kelly (0-2) for Reid (46); C McColgan for McElwee (57).

Referee: P Clarke (Cavan).