Ulster GAA confirm Rory Gallagher has been ‘temporarily debarred without prejudice’ from the association

Ulster GAA have confirmed that Rory Gallagher has been ‘temporarily debarred without prejudice’ from the association until an investigation is complete.

The statement came late on Sunday night after revelations that the former Derry manager had been involved with Monaghan club Corduff.

The details of Gallagher’s involvement emerged just weeks after Ulster GAA had asked its safeguarding panel to investigate domestic abuse claims made by his estranged wife Nicola.

Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager after she alleged she was the victim of domestic abuse. The former Fermanagh and Cavan footballer said the allegations had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".

And after details of his involvement with Corduff emerged, Ulster GAA stated that Gallagher had been debarred ‘without prejudice’.

“Ulster GAA wish to confirm that Mr Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA Safeguarding Panel conclude their work. We will not be making any further comment on these matters at this time,” read the statement.

Corduff drew with Aughnamullen in the Monaghan SFC on Sunday afternoon.