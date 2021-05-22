It was Ulster football on Saturday night — but not as we know it. We are used to Ulster football as a turgid exercise with little in the way of self-expression. The northern section of Division 1 is a mini Ulster championship and I was not expecting any of these leopards to change their spots.

Yet somebody must have told players to go out and enjoy themselves.

In Ballybofey we had a game from a different era. The first half was full of wonderful, adventurous football. It was like a juvenile football match with plenty of kicking and individual brilliance, something that is normally watered down in being subservient to the team ethos.

Maybe this will get county boards in Ulster to believe that a changed system of a league style championship in summer represents a new opportunity for the game.

Monaghan proved in the first half that both concepts of individual and team can be married successfully. They played like men who were liberated. Conor McCarthy was the star, from being substituted last week to three goals in the first half this week.

He was certainly helped by the probing runs of Karl O’Connell and Ryan McAnespie, while newer players Aaron Mulligan and Karl McMenamin looked very comfortable.

It was not as if Donegal abandoned their traditional defensive shape. They had plenty of players back but there is a big difference between having defenders and marking their men.

There was a lot of pointing but no tight marking and McCarthy took full advantage.

Direct running by Monaghan and slipping hand passes in behind meant the Donegal defence had to turn and run back towards their own goal. In doing that they were repeatedly caught for pace and Neil McGee was chasing shadows. When he is in trouble Donegal look very vulnerable.

Michael Murphy went off early but it did not excuse the complete lack of pressing that Donegal were guilty of.

After his departure the lack of leadership was obvious. Monaghan, who were completely in charge, were dealt what looked a mortal blow when full-back Conor Boyle was shown two black cards and a red followed.

Boyle should not have been shown the first one but was guilty of gross stupidity for the second. Anyone on a black or a yellow card needs to keep their nose clean.

The Monaghan response was to more or less play goalkeeper Rory Beggan as an outfield player, something he is very good at. Donegal allowed Monaghan to play keep ball in their own half when they should have abandoned caution.

Fortis fortuna adiuvat. Fortune favours the brave. As the game progessed Shaun Patton, the Donegal keeper, caught the disease and pressed forward. There is a new discovery, goalkeepers are footballers.

Donegal’s Dara Ó Baoill saw red to even the numbers. It was not a free never mind a yellow card for his second offence.

I do not like the practice where players are going to ground easily while their team-mates shout at the referee, seeking a card. It is a practice which needs to be stamped out quickly.

If Conor McCarthy was the class act of the first half in terms of goals then Michael Langan really buried one to keep Donegal breathing. Not too often you see four great goals between Ulster teams. There were plenty of other goal chances too.

Niall Kearns won the crossbar challenge with a dainty chip over goalkeeper Shaun Patton in the second half. It rebounded out and Donegal survived.

Monaghan introduced Conor McManus but he missed a few he would normally score and Donegal to their credit did not give up the chase. Normally scoring 1-20 would mean an easy victory — Donegal may have solved a scoring problem but their defence was ripped apart.

They are big and strong and do not lack mobility yet pace is an issue and it looked as if they spent more time in the gym in lockdown rather than developing speed.

Perhaps this is part of the long-term plan that Declan Bonner has devised. However, the games are going to come thick and fast and they will have to learn on the hoof if they are going to challenge at the very top.

Monaghan may be relegated but that should not concern them at all. They have discovered a few players — and they only need to win the play-off match if it comes to that.

The future for them looks a lot brighter with some new exciting talent emerging, a product of a very good club championship in Monaghan last year.

The prospect is that if every game from now on is played with such speed, adventure and attacking skill we are in for a great year. And the players will enjoy it much more too.

They were going for goals too in the Athletic Grounds.

Peter Harte went through early and did not entertain the thought of a point. He crossed the 20-metre line and just let rip, the roof of the net danced. Soon after the O’Neill brothers created the magic for Armagh and left Jarlath Óg Burns with a pass into the empty net.

What has gone wrong in Ulster? Perhaps the word ‘No’ has been deleted from their language and the hope now is that others follow their lead.

Paul Donaghy is a great find for Tyrone. Hiding in plain sight for Dungannon Clarkes, where he scored 33 points in their club championship win. He has an easy kicking style which is long and accurate.

This is not true with all Tyrone players apart from Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly and it is a widespread problem.

Teams have got so used to running the ball upfield that there are very few accurate long kickers in half-back lines and midfield to supply quick ball to skilful forwards. Armagh are an exception with the two O’Neills able to kick long and accurately both for scores and passes.

One most brilliant kick pass from Rian O’Neill set up Conor Turbitt for a quality Armagh goal but a missed penalty by Stefan Campbell kept Tyrone in a game where their defence was cut open easily. Maybe there was a reason for the blanket defence in a previous life.

Yet as this game wore on the quality of the Tyrone forwards shone through, even though both Donaghy and Darragh Canavan were surprisingly substituted. The goal by Mark Bradley was decisive, Darren McCurry was the star and the game petered out quietly.

It was not nearly as enjoyable as the Donegal versus Monaghan game. However, we had one great game and Jim Bolger won the 2,000 Guineas, so as Meat Loaf said, two out of three ain’t bad!