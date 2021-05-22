| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ulster football fest shows that leopards can change their spots

Colm O'Rourke

Early portents good ahead of summer fare

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan goes on the attack as Donegal's Niall O'Donnell closes in. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan goes on the attack as Donegal's Niall O'Donnell closes in. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan goes on the attack as Donegal's Niall O'Donnell closes in. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan goes on the attack as Donegal's Niall O'Donnell closes in. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was Ulster football on Saturday night — but not as we know it. We are used to Ulster football as a turgid exercise with little in the way of self-expression. The northern section of Division 1 is a mini Ulster championship and I was not expecting any of these leopards to change their spots.

Yet somebody must have told players to go out and enjoy themselves.

Most Watched

Privacy