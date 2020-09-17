Ulster final set for alternative venue as football fixtures are revealed

Donegal will take on Tyrone in the Ulster championship on November 1. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 2020 Ulster football scheduled for Sunday, November 22 will not be played in Clones.

As the Monaghan venue has no floodlights and the game is scheduled to start at 4pm, an alternative venue will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a statement from the Ulster GAA Council.

Championship football could also return to Belfast as Corrigan Park has been pencilled in for a quarter-final between Antrim and Monaghan if ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s side overcome Cavan in the preliminary round. The ground also has to obtain a safety certificate.

The championship begins on Saturday, October 31 with a lunch-time throw-in (13.15) in Clones for the Monaghan v Cavan preliminary round tie.

Twenty four hours later sees the eagerly awaited showdown between defending champions Donegal and arch-rivals Tyrone in Ballybofey (13.30) while the Derry v Armagh quarter-final is scheduled later the same afternoon in Derry’s Celtic Park (4.0).

The Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan quarter-final will be played at either Corrigan Park or Kingspan Breffni on November 7 (13.15) with the other quarter-final between Fermanagh and Down is scheduled for Brewster Park, Enniskillen on November 8 (13.30).

No venues have been announced for the semi-finals, which will be played over the weekend of November 14-15. The Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh is scheduled for Saturday November 14 (13.15) with the second semi-final (Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Cavan/Monaghan) on Sunday, November 15.

All games will be played to a conclusion on the day, but the Ulster Council say they reserve the right to amend any appointed venue in response to any restrictions or limitations that may be imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms.

It will be the first time since 2006 that the showpiece game in the Ulster series will not be played in St Tiernach’s Park. The 2004 (Armagh v Donegal) 2005 (Armagh v v Tyrone) and 2006 (Armagh v Donegal) finals were played in Croke Park.

The replay of the 2005 final was also played at headquarters and it was one of three championship clashes between Tyrone and Armagh that summer in Croke Park as the counties also clashed in an epic All-Ireland semi-final.

At the moment crowds of 400 are allowed attend GAA matches in the six counties while under the new regulations in the Republic 200, are allowed to attend games where the capacity of the stadium is over 5,000 and in counties at Level 2.

But with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rising on both sides of the border, new restrictions could be in place by the time the championship begins at the end of next month.

Inter-county matches can go ahead behind closed doors even if counties are designated at Level 3 and 4 but all sporting activity ceases at Level 5 in the Republic.

