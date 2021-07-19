Ulster final between Monaghan and Tyrone expected to be moved to Croke Park

A general view of Croke Park before the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final between Dublin and Kilkenny. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The GAA have confirmed that they have received a request from the Ulster Council to stage their Ulster final in Croke Park.

It is expected that the clash between Tyrone and Monaghan, which is currently fixed for 4pm on Sunday August 1, will be shifted to headquarters to allow more people to attend.

However, it’s likely the game will have to shift to either the Saturday or the Monday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Connacht council have already made a similar move with their showpiece game fixed for the Jones’ road venue at 1.45pm this Sunday.

“There’s a request in from the Ulster council to play the Ulster football final in Croke Park,” GAA president Larry McCarthy said on RTE Radio one on Monday morning.

“And that will be dealt with in the next day or two so we will have news on that at that stage.”

In the wake of his side's win over Donegal, Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan was open to the idea of moving the game to Croke Park, which last hosted the Ulster final from 2004-2006.

“One, you want people at football, two, I think Clones is still in Monaghan,” Logan said. “At the end of the day, not that it has been a barrier in the past, we have always travelled to Clones and it stood everybody well. But if it was to be in Croke Park, then so be it.”

McCarthy also urged vigilance around Covid protocols after the Dublin hurlers were without a number of players due to the virus last weekend. The Mayo footballers have also been affected.

“We have to be extremely cautious and extremely careful to adhere to all the regulations we have put in place to make sure all the county players and further on into the season, the club players as well are able to play their games safely and that we’ll continue to do so.”