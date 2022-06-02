| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ulster fare not entertaining but Derry don’t need to apologise for final tactics

Ciarán Whelan

talking point

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates a late point in his side's victory over Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates a late point in his side's victory over Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates a late point in his side's victory over Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry manager Rory Gallagher celebrates a late point in his side's victory over Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Is there anything quite like a tactical Ulster SFC battle to split opinion? Last weekend’s clash of Derry and Donegal was a classic of the genre.

There has been some bellyaching since – you’d swear Derry, one of the most fascinating storylines of this year’s championship, had no right to win their first Ulster title in 24 years in the fashion they did.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy