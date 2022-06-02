Is there anything quite like a tactical Ulster SFC battle to split opinion? Last weekend’s clash of Derry and Donegal was a classic of the genre.

There has been some bellyaching since – you’d swear Derry, one of the most fascinating storylines of this year’s championship, had no right to win their first Ulster title in 24 years in the fashion they did.

The suggestion was made that they, and likewise Donegal, had a moral obligation to entertain the masses.

But the bottom line is that Derry were entitled to set their stall out whatever way they liked, in whatever fashion Rory Gallagher considered was most likely to secure victory.

I watched the duel in the RTÉ studios and while it was very frustrating to watch at times, I still enjoyed it. Because I was intrigued to see how the game would unfold.

These types of tactical battles occur in all team field sports, where trying to dictate the terms of engagement is key.

How many international or Premier League matches lack quality and excitement?

I have attended internationals in the Aviva where the loudest cheers of the night came when the Republic of Ireland won a corner in a boring, stalemate of an encounter.

Rugby, the same – quite often you can get a dull game, when the outcome is settled by which side has the better penalty kicker.

Gaelic games, more so football than hurling, are no different.

The fact that the Ulster decider was a tactical battle was no real surprise .

Derry’s game-plan is structured to concede as little as possible, by denying their opponents sufficient time and space on the ball to execute shots from inside the scoring zone.

They set traps, force turnovers and then aggressively counter-attack.

Against Tyrone in their Ulster quarter-final, Derry kicked 11 points directly from turning them over and counter-attacking with great pace. It was the key factor in upsetting the odds against the reigning All-Ireland champions

Donegal looked upon the heart of the Derry defence as the Bermuda triangle – and they played with fear. When Donegal reflect, they will have regrets, once again. They lacked the courage to go for the game and never injected the required pace to try and break the line, and create a proper running game.

So Derry are on the way to Croke Park and their own public are right behind them.

Gallagher will secretly be loving all the negativity towards the manner in which they play – potential opponents will need to be on their ‘A’ game.

Not alone have they a very effective defensive game-plan but they also have some excellent man-markers, led by Chrissy McKaigue.

The Slaughtneil man marked Tyrone’s Darren McCurry, Monaghan’s Jack McCarron and Donegal’s Paddy McBrearty in the Ulster SFC and conceded two points from play.

At the other end of their field their scoring efficiency is impressive, they enjoyed a 75 per cent accuracy against the Farney County and followed that up with 61 per cent last Sunday.

It will be very interesting to see how far they can go on their journey.

This weekend the attention turns to the qualifiers with a couple of mouth-watering ties.

Mayo are at home, in Castlebar, against Monaghan, who fell into the same traps that Donegal did against Derry. So they will relish the opportunity to play with more freedom this weekend.

Resilience is a word that you always associated with Mayo. Time and time again, when written off, they come back at the business end.

Tomorrow’s game could be a watershed moment for James Horan and his management team.

Looking in from the outside, it is hard to believe that the Mayo dressing-room can be buzzing with positivity at the moment.

They took a hammering from Kerry in the Division 1 league final. The excuse then was that their eyes were more focused on their Connacht clash with Galway, but then got beaten in MacHale Park. Add to that their injury concerns of recent weeks so you get a sense that their backs are to the wall.

The opening 20 minutes will tell a lot. I would expect Monaghan to try slow down any Mayo momentum – and they will set up defensively to negate the Westerners’ attempts to move the ball early by foot.

This will allow them to drop back extra bodies to track Mayo runners – similar to the strategy employed by Galway to telling effect.

Mayo will have reflected on their loss to Galway and know they need to use their possession far more effectively.

Against the Tribesmen they still got off 31 shots – compared to Galway’s 22 – but they kicked more shots under pressure, and were just not clinical.

While Monaghan have been inconsistent, when they hit form they can match the top teams. McCarron, Conor McManus and Gary Mohan will have more space to cause problems for Mayo. If the Hughes brother dictate the tempo and Ryan McAnespie/Conor McCarthy’s counter-attacking play bears fruit they could put Mayo to the sword.

In the world of Gaelic games there are some great rivalries, but there is very little that comes close to the potentially explosive one of Armagh versus Tyrone.

Sunday’s qualifier has all the ingredients to be a very intense game, played right on the line, and sometimes over it – but don’t be surprised if caution, and that the fear of losing, impacts on the entertainment value.

That is what happens when your whole year is put on the line.

Tyrone, this year, are something of a conundrum. Have they used the last five weeks to re-energise and will they bring the levels of intensity that we know is in their locker?

Or are there deeper problems within the dressing-room that could result in them checking out for 2022?

If Tyrone are tuned in, I still think they will have enough quality in their middle eight to win this game against an Armagh team who come into this game carrying a few injuries.