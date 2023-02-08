UCC edge TU Dublin in dramatic finale to set up Sigerson Cup final clash with UL

A last-ditch tackle from Damien Bourke prevented UCC from coughing up a seven-point lead in Carlow, as the 23-time champions just about held off a late surge from TU Dublin and narrowly scraped through to set up an All-Munster final against UL next Wednesday in Waterford.

With Cathail O’Mahony in fine form, UCC looked very sharp in the opening half, and but for four first half wides and a fantastic save from Darragh Brooks to deny Dylan Geaney, they could have been out of sight. Instead, a wonderfully composed close range finish from Geaney and some well-taken points from Brian Hartnett and Killian Falvey made it 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, with only Ryan Deegan making any impression up front for TU Dublin.

That lead was briefly extended to seven points following a fisted point from Fionn Herlihy, one of three points form play from the Dohenys clubman, but TU Dublin started to take over from there, with a nice strike from Jack Flynn on the run kicking off a run of four points in a row.

Cathail O’Mahony stemmed the tide as the lead briefly went back out to five, 1-11 to 0-9, but DCU rallied again and two scores each from Shane Cunnane and Seán Guiden, with O’Mahony’s sixth point of the night in between, setting up a tense finish. A full-length diving block from Shane Cunnane to deny Seán O’Connor at one end kept their hopes alive, and when Guiden played in Darragh Campion some 15 metres from goal, the smash-and-grab victory was on.

Damien Bourke was to prove the hero for UCC, however, as his immaculately-timed tackle forced a turnover, and the Cork students were able to snaffle up the loose ball with the last play of the game.

Scorers for UCC: C O’Mahony 0-6 (0-2f), D Geaney 1-0, F Herlihy 0-3, R Murphy 0-1, B Hartnett 0-1, K Falvey 0-1.

Scorers for TUD: S Guiden 0-3 (0-1f), S Cunnane 0-3f, R Deegan 0-2, J Flynn 0-2, K Callaghan 0-1m, D Campion 0-1, R McAllister 0-1.

UCC: D Foley; B Murphy, D O’Mahony, D Bourke; M Shanley, R Murphy, B Curtin; S Merritt, B Hartnett; J Murphy, F Herlihy, K Falvey; D Geaney, M Cronin, C O’Mahony.

SUBS: S O’Connor for Geaney (52), M O’Gara for Falvey (52)

TUD: D Brooks; C Dooner, F O’Shea, S Ryan; N Carolan, C Hickey, K McGinnis; K Callaghan, S Cunnane; S Guiden, M Lavin, R O’Dwyer; R McAllister, R Deegan, D Campion.

SUBS: J Flynn for O’Dwyer (25), E Duffy for O’Shea (half-time), L Swan for Callaghan (48), J Lundy for Dooner (53), F Murray for McAllister (60)

Referee: D Gough (Meath).