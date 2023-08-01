Tyrone’s Seán Cavanagh pinpoints Kingdom firepower flaw and calls for return to September All-Ireland final dates

Paudie Clifford was one of few Kerry players who delivered the goods in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Triple All-Ireland winner Seán Cavanagh believes that Kerry’s lack of firepower from open play proved their undoing in Sunday’s All-Ireland football final against Dublin.

Just four players managed to pocket seven points from play during a game in which Jack O’Connor’s team led by a point at half-time (1-4 to 0-6). While they stretched that lead to three points on three occasions, Dessie Farrell’s men bossed the final quarter and claimed seven of the last nine scores of the game.

Like many people, Cavanagh thought Kerry had gained the initiative by the halfway stage, but their penchant for shooting wides haunted them in the second half.

Yet Tyrone legend Cavanagh (40) felt Dublin “would have been happy” when David Clifford was forced into a corner of the pitch just before half-time and appeared to be going nowhere.

“But Clifford’s pass to Paul Geaney was just out of this world. Geaney’s movement, in tandem with the pass, was brilliant. He collected the ball, pivoted and momentarily appeared to have lost his balance but nonetheless quickly whipped the ball into the Dublin net,” recalled Cavanagh.

Coming as it did on the cusp of half-time, the score could hardly have had a more uplifting effect on Kerry and almost turned the tide in their favour.

“It was no surprise that both teams came out for the second half with a bit more energy and vigour,” maintained Cavanagh.

But Kerry were rocked when Paddy Small rifled in Dublin’s goal to make it 1-8 apiece, thereby reinvigorating the Sky Blues – and their fans.

“That goal lifted Hill 16 and the Dubs got a new lease of life. With Jack McCaffrey, in particular, coming on and all their team’s big players standing up to be counted, Dublin clearly grew in confidence,” said Cavanagh.

After Kerry went three points ahead again (1-11 to 1-8), Dublin then took charge. From there, they outscored Kerry by seven points to two.

It was the winning of the final and Cavanagh pinpoints what he feels was Kerry’s downfall.

“Ordinarily, Kerry would have a spread of maybe seven or eight scorers, but on this occasion they were very reliant on just a few players, with Paudie Clifford, in particular, certainly delivering the goods,” pointed out Cavanagh.

Kerry can usually bank on players such as Diarmuid O’Connor, Gavin White and Tom O’Sullivan to snap up scores, but that did not happen at Croke Park on Sunday.

“You are not going to win an All-Ireland title with only four people getting on the scoresheet,” added Cavanagh.

And he also makes no secret of “a nostalgia” he harbours in relation to deferring the All-Ireland finals in hurling and football to their more traditional dates in September.

“We all talk about the split season, but there is not really a split season when you think about it between club and county,” reasoned Cavanagh. “I have a nostalgia for September All-Ireland finals.

“I honestly think that if the finals were moved back to their traditional dates on the calendar, it would afford more respect to the semi-finals of the competitions – indeed, to the overall closing phases of the most important championships, in particular.”