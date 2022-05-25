Tyrone's Ruairí Canavan has been named the 2022 EirGrid Under-20 Footballer of the Year

The precociously talented Ruairí Canavan has been named as the EirGrid U-20 Footballer of the Year.

Son of the legendary Peter and brother of current Tyrone senior ace Darragh, Canavan has been rewarded on foot of several standout displays in propelling his county to this year’s EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 title.

The Tyrone talisman hit 1-4 from play and 1-7 in total as Paul Devlin’s Red Hand outfit toppled Kildare in the All-Ireland decider earlier this month, having fired 0-8 in the semi-final against Kerry a week earlier.

This merely crowned a consistently productive campaign for a player who amassed 1-34 across five games in the Ulster and All-Ireland series.

Even at the tender age of 19, Canavan looks to have all the physical attributes to grace the senior stage and has been tipped for a role in Tyrone’s bid to refloat their All-Ireland SFC defence via the qualifiers, starting with an onerous first round trip to arch-rivals Armagh on Sunday week.

EirGrid, the state-owned company charged with delivering a cleaner energy future through management of Ireland’s electricity grid, first started sponsoring the U21 football championship before the grade switched to U-20 from 2018.

The Player of the Year initiative has been running since the inception of the sponsorship, with the winner selected by the Gaelic Writers Association.

Michael Mahon, Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, commented: "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Ruairí for being named 2022 EirGrid U20 Player of the Year.

"The aim of the U20 Player award is to acknowledge the outstanding individual performances and achievements throughout the season.

"Ruairí’s incredible scoring record speaks for itself, and he is a deserving receipt of the award.”