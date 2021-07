Ronan McNamee of Tyrone leaves the pitch after being sent off

RONAN McNamee has been cleared to play for Tyrone in Sunday’s Ulster SFC semi-final clash with Donegal in Enniskillen.

The experienced defender was sent off for a clash with Cavan’s Conor Brady in the second half of last week’s quarter-final victory in Omagh.

McNamee’s case went before the Central Hearing’s Committee via a video link this evening.

After hearing Tyrone’s submission, the CHC decided to regrade McNamee’s infraction to a yellow card, meaning he will serve no ban.