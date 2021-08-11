Tyrone’s player welfare ‘must come first’ say GPA ahead semi-final decision

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have weighed in on the refixing of the Tyrone-Kerry All-Ireland SFC semi-final, insisting that player welfare “must come first in any decision made”.

The game has already been pushed out by six days to Saturday week after a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad that means that around half of the panel are not in a position to train this week.

Red Hand joint-manager Brian Dooher said that even with the six-day delay, preparations would be "brutally hindered". Tyrone had originally requested a two week referral.

And in a statement, the GPA have insisted that the health and well being of the Tyrone squad is their main concern.

“The Gaelic Players Association have been, and continue to be, in ongoing contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Squad through their GPA rep since the issues surrounding positive Covid-19 cases arose. Their health and wellbeing is our primary concern. We are also in contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Management and share their player welfare concerns.

“It’s important to note that players will always feel a deep sense of responsibility to play the game, represent their county and supporters, and will no doubt want to fulfil the All-Ireland semi-final fixture. However, it is imperative that their health and wellbeing is the priority in this situation. As such, we have offered support to the Tyrone squad through our comprehensive health screening.

“We will consult closely with the GAA to ensure adequate time is allowed to assess the welfare of players before a decision can be made by Tyrone.

“Above all we ask for respect to be shown to the amateur status of the players and that we are all mindful of the four teams who remain in the competition.

“Players will always want to play, but their welfare must come first in any decision made.”

On the announcement of the refixture on Monday, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy said the delay was a “disappointment” but acknowledged the difficult position both Tyrone and the GAA's fixture makers were in.

“Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all,” he said.

“We are fully aware of the many Kerry supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.

“Notwithstanding this, however, we acknowledge that we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by six days.

“The semi-final will now be played on Saturday, August 21st and we look forward to seeing the Kerry supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date.”

The GAA have already push the All-Ireland final back a week to accommodate the new schedule but whether they can find more room remains to be seen as they are keen to keep as much room as possible for club fixtures.

