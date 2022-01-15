Tyrone's January hangover continues as Armagh inflict second defeat in four days on All-Ireland champions

Mark Shields of Armagh and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone tussle during their Dr McKenna Cup clash. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Tyrone have been hit by a January hangover.

They lost their second game in four days when going under to Armagh this afternoon in Omagh.

Under Mickey Harte they became McKenna Cup specialists, winning 12 titles under his reign including eight of the last nine.

But their faint hopes of going through to the knock-out phase was extinguished in front of their own fans though they will be encouraged by their second-half comeback.

Armagh, who lost won the McKenna Cup in 1994, now advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday night where they face Monaghan.

But Kieran McGeeney will be more pre-occupied with his team’s first game back in the top-flight of the league against Dublin in Croke Park on January 29. Still, they have made a decent start to 2022.

Tyrone started just four of the All-Ireland side: Frank Burns, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler and Matthew Donnelly but Armagh too fielded an experimental team.

Right from the start there was a noticeable difference in styles: Tyrone favoured moving the ball via waves of hand -passes whereas Armagh were more adventurous and kicked the ball. This approach yielded their first point through Ryan O’Neill after three minutes.

But too many of their kicked clearances out of defence were misdirected, which allowed the home team play keep ball for long spells in the first quarter.

But Armagh’s kicking improved, and their direct approach saw them establish a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage before they hit the game’s first goal in the 13th minute.

A diagonal ball from Rian O’Neill found his full-forward colleague Andrew Nugent, who brilliantly held off his marker Liam Rafterty before linking up with Jason Duffy – a late replacement for Andrew Murin – and he deftly beat Darragh McAnenly from close range.

Duffy added another point before the water break to bring his tally to 1-2 and the poverty of Tyrone’s display was underlined by their failure to score in the first quarter.

Armagh withdrew Duffy at the start second quarter as he had a hamstring strain while Tyrone sent on Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary after 25 minutes.

Even though corner-back Liam Raftery scored Tyrone’s first point from play in the 23rd minute, the Tyrone full-back line was repeatedly exposed by Armagh’s use of the long ball and the excellence of Nugent and O’Neill.

The home side did improve up front mostly due to the efforts of Mattie Donnelly. And just before the half-time whistle they got a crucial break.

Midfielder Conn Kilpatrick exploited the space his colleagues created to sprint through and score a goal to bring the home side back into the game. But Armagh still led 1-9 to 1-5 at half time.

The visitors introduced experienced duo Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell at the interval, whereas Tyrone continued to experiment, withdrawing Frank Burns.

Among the three substitutes introduced by Tyrone was Paul Donaghy, who make a telling impact with his ability to win marks.

He won and converted two as Tyrone threatened to over-run the visitors in the third quarter, outscoring them 0-7 to 0-4, including a hat-trick of unanswered points to leave them trailing by one. But then Rory Grugan underlined his predatory instincts with a peach of a goal for Armagh.

By the start of the final quarter the two teams had emptied their benches, but Armagh still had their noses in front (2-13; 1-12).

Tyrone had most of the ball in the final quarter but Armagh’s ability to break at pace enabled them to kick crucial scores.

One of the highlights of the contest was a breath-taking save from Tyrone goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly deep in injury time from Jemar Hall, but it couldn’t prevent them suffering their second successive defeat and exiting the tournament.

Scorers: Tyrone: P Donaghy 0-4 (2m), C Kilpatrick 1-0, M Donnelly 0-3, (1 45, 1m), C Meyler 0-2, L Brennan (1 45), L Rafferty, J Garrity, L Nugent, N Donnelly, D McCurry (f) 0-1 each

Armagh: J Duffy 1-2, R Grugan 1-1 (1m), A Nugent, R O’Neill (1f) 0-3 each, R McQuillan, C O’Neill, J Og Burns, C Mackin (1m), A Forker, S Campbell 0-1 each

Tyrone: D McAnenly; S Loughran, C Quinn, L Rafferty; R Brennan, R McCusker, F Burns; C Kilpatrick, J Oguz; N Donnelly, C Meyler, P Herron; L Brennan, M Donnelly, L Nugent.

Subs: K McGeary for R Brennan (26), J Garrity for Herron (ht), P Donaghy for L Brennan (ht), M McKearney for Burns (ht), R Donnelly for Oguz (46), D McCurry for Nugent (53), T Carney for M Donnelly (57), S Hamill for N Donnelly (57), P Harte for McCusker (62)

Armagh: S Magill; P Burns, C Higgins, A Forker; C O’Neill, N Rowland, C Mackin; J Og Burns, B Crealey; K Kelly, C O’Hanlon, R McQuillan; A Nugent, J Duffy R O’Neill.

Subs: M Shields for Duffy (18), R Grugan for Kelly (ht), S Campbell for O’Hanlon (ht), J Hall for McQuillan (53), C Mackin for Rowland (53), R Finn for Forker (60), Sheridan for J Shields (60), B McCambridge for Crealey (67m), N Smyth for C O’Neill (67m)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)