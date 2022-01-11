Tyrone's fringe side well beaten by Cavan in McKenna Cup clash

Referee Kevin Faloon shows a red card to Richard Donnelly of Tyrone, 8, during the Dr McKenna Cup round 2 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tyrone’s fringe players were found wanting at Kingspan Breffni as Cavan put on a sparkling show to collect their first victory in this year’s Dr McKenna Cup.

Tyrone’s first competitive game since lifting the Sam Maguire Cup last year was as sterile and slack as the final scoreline suggests and even though they started current All-Stars PaudieHampsey, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Darren Curry, collectively the O’Neill countymen weren’t at the races.

Cavan dominated every sector with their running-off-the-ball, quality passing and glue-like tackling at the back giving Tyrone a tortuous evening.

Tyrone were wasteful early on in trying to stymie Cavan although Darren McCurry’s free (12) cut Cavan’s lead to a manageable 0-5 to 0-2.

Cavan were clinical throughout and Gearoid McKiernan’s soccer-like goal (33) hoisted the hosts into a comprehensive 1-9 to 0-2 interval lead.

Things got even worse for tepid Tyrone after the break when midfielder Richard Donnelly picked up a second yellow after a shemozzle broke out in the 39th minute.

Cavan proceeded to coast home with Gerard Smith’s classy outside-of-the-foot effort fairly reflecting the hosts’ swagger all-night.

Tyrone continued on their timid ways to the death with late points from Lee Brennan and Sean Loughran evoking ironic cheers from the home support.

Cavan - R Galligan (0-1); E Finnegan, P Faulkner (0-1), K Brady; J McLoughlin (0-1), C Conroy, O Kiernan; J Smith, K Clarke; G Smith (0-2), G McKiernan (1-4, 2f), O Brady (0-1); Cormac O’ Reilly(0-2), P Lynch (0-4, 1f), Conor Madden. Subs: Caoimhín O’Reilly for C O’Reilly (inj, h-t); C Moynagh for E Finnegan (47); N Murray for G Smith (57); S Smith (0-1) for O Brady (57); B Kelly for K Brady (57); L Brady for R Galligan(58); R O’Neill for C Madden (60); M Argue for K Clarke (61); F O’Reilly for P Lynch (63); P Smith for G McKiernan (63).

Tyrone: L Quinn; L Rafferty, C Quinn, P Hampsey; S Hamill, R Brennan, P Harte; R Donnelly, J Oguz; N Donnelly, K McGeary, T Carney; D McCurry (0-2, 2f), M Conroy (0-1), L Brennan (0-1). Subs: C Meyler for T Carney (h-t); C Kilpatrick for M Conroy (h-t); S Loughran (0-1) for S Hamill (h-t); C Grimes for L Rafferty (49); P Herron for N Donnelly (49); M Murnaghan for K McGeary(57); R Donnelly for C Quinn (57); M McKiernan for P Hampsey (68).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh).