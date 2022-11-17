Tyrone’s Conor McKenna set to join Brisbane Lions in AFL return

Tyrone's Conor McKenna won an All-Ireland in 2021 after returning home from Australia where he played with Essendon. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Conor McKenna’s expected return to the AFL moved a step closer after he nominated Brisbane as his preferred club ahead of a move back Down Under.

The Eglish man reportedly met with the Lions as well as Port Adelaide, St Kilda and his former club Essendon on a trip to Australia last week before settling on the Lions.

He had spent six successful seasons with the Bombers, playing 79 games and scoring 20 goals. Brisbane had tried to sign him during that spell and it now appears as if they have finally got their man.

He returned home to win an All-Ireland with Tyrone in 2021, with the highlight coming as he bagged two goals in the All-Ireland semi-final.

McKenna has long been linked with a move back to Australia and the 26-year-old will join ex-Dublin minor James Madden and former Essendon teammate Joe Daniher when Brisbane complete his recruitment during the upcoming pre-season selection period.

As things stand the Irish who will be signed to clubs for the new AFL season are Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Callum Brown (GWS Giants) as well as Madden.