Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh has his say on dispute between brother Sean and manager Mickey Harte

Colm Kavanagh says the recent dispute between his brother Sean and manager Mickey Harte does not affect him in any way.

Five-time All-Star Cavanagh retired from inter-county duty last year, and recently described his former manager as 'autocratic', claiming some of Tyrone's talented attackers had suffered under Harte's tactics.

Cavanagh's comments were criticised by the likes of former Tyrone stars Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan as well as Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé.

Colm, who will play for the Red Hand county against Dublin in the All Ireland final on Sunday week, lives just two doors away from brother Sean but insists he ignored the off-pitch disagreements.

"There was a few things obviously in the media this year where Seán had come out on whatnot. It doesn't affect me at all, it doesn't affect any of the lads. Everyone has a good relationship with Seán, and Mickey has said that he's entitled to his opinion, at the end of the day."

Cavanagh and defender Cathal McCarron are the only survivors from Tyrone's most recent All-Ireland success in 2008. And with McCarron laid up with a knee injury, Cavanagh will be a man apart when Tyrone take to the field when it comes to experiencing football's biggest day.

Much has changed in the intervening decade. In '08, Cavanagh made a late appearance in the final, describing himself as a "bit-part player" in a team that collected its third title in six seasons. He's more central to it now and more careful. On the morning on that final, the Moy man remembers grabbing sub goalkeeper Johnny Curran, and heading for the tennis courts.

"It passed me by very quickly," Cavanagh said as he was named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for August, with Limerick's Aaron Gillane picking up the hurling award.

"It was my second season in the set-up and, to be honest, I probably took it for granted and never thought about it too much.

"I remember myself and my roommate at the time, Johnny Curran, playing tennis the morning of the All-Ireland final. That was the mindset back then, everything was fly by night and take things for granted.

"Now it's a little different 10 years on and a bit older and wiser and things mean lot more now than they did back then."

The running joke amongst the Tyrone squad is that Cavanagh is the last man to kick a point for Tyrone in an All-Ireland final.

This time around, Cavanagh is a key part of the Tyrone system but he had a front-row seat for their implosion in the All-Ireland semi-final last year, a game that will surely be referenced in the Tyrone camp over the next week or so.

"That game in itself was just a shock to everybody's system," Cavanagh recalled.

"We believed at that time we were prepared very well and believed we could put in a performance to beat Dublin. That went out the window probably in the first 15 or 20 minutes.

"At that time, I think I remember vaguely trying to press boys out and try really go for the game. We probably just sat back and accepted a wee bit of a defeat at that time.

"It was probably frustrating from my point of view in that I probably seen early on in the game that it was moving away from us and we had to do something different.

"It's very hard to change things on the pitch, no matter what you do it's very difficult to implement a change. So, yeah, a frustrating time.

"Dublin had that many scores got at that stage, they were really well organised and, to be honest, that day they just brought something completely different in comparison to what we'd faced previous to that. It was about six or seven steps above what we'd seen and met to date at that time.

"When that happens in a game of football, sometimes you are nearly powerless to do something to change it, regardless. Even of you change your tactics or anything.

"But again, the intensity probably wasn't there. We didn't press, we didn't hit, we didn't make tackles, we didn't put Dublin under any pressure. So hopefully this time around there will be a bit more intensity and a bit more bite about this time."

