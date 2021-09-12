| 11.8°C Dublin

Tyrone's class forwards the reason Sam Maguire is not heading west

Colm O'Rourke

Tyrone have grown into a proper team of talented footballers with a bright future

Tyrone players celebrate with the Sam Maguire led after their victory over Mayo in Croke Park. Photo: Seb Daly Expand

Tyrone were not bothered about sentiment in Croke Park yesterday evening. They acted with the calm efficiency of a German car as they throttled Mayo in much the same way as they had filleted Kerry in the semi-final. In doing so they completed the most remarkable year for any team in the history of this great game.

They did their talking on the pitch when they were getting plenty of stick off it. They don’t need to say anything more. A team who were committed to each other and a great cause were just too good for Mayo. Same old story for Mayo, who put in every ounce of their being, but came up short again.

It wasn’t as if Mayo did not get chances and Ryan O’Donoghue’s penalty miss was a major turning point. Yet Tyrone were so calm in their execution that it was hard to see them getting beaten. Setbacks are there to be overcome as they play like a team who are comfortable within themselves and really believe in their management group.

